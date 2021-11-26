India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Day 2 Report: Young, Latham lead Kiwis' strong reply

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand's score read 129/0 with Young (75) and Latham (50) currently unbeaten at the crease. The visitors are currently trailing by 216 runs.

Resuming the third session of Day 2 from 72/0, the Kiwis continued their domination over the Indian bowlers and Young brought up his half-century in the 28th over while Latham reached the 50-run mark in the 55th over.

There were few hairy moments along the way, but Young and Latham made sure to completely neutralize the hosts' bowling.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings.

The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively.

However, New Zealand bowlers didn't waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dismissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 at the Green Park Stadium.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden ton before New Zealand bundled India out for 345.

Resuming the day from 258/4, India started off confidently but Southee drew the first blood on Friday as he removed Ravindra Jadeja in the 87th over.

However, Shreyas continued his fine form and hit his maiden Test ton. He became the 16th men's player to score a hundred on Test debut for India.

Southee, meanwhile helped New Zealand comeback as he dimissed Wriddhiman Saha and Shreyas in quick succession.

The right-handed pacer then came back to dismiss Axar Patel as India got reduced to 313/8.

Earlier on Day One, Shreyas and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries as India dominated on Thursday. India ended Day One at 258/4 after being down to 154/4 in the second session.