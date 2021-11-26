India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Day 2, Session 2: Kiwis solid after Shreyas ton drives hosts

In the first session on Day Two, India scored 81 runs and lost four wickets.

The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively at the Green Park Stadium. But could not hold out for too long as India were bowled as NZ pacer Tim Southee completed a five-wicket haul.

In reply, New Zealand made 72 for no loss at tea with openers Will Young and Tom Latham appearing solid.

Shreyas completed his maiden ton but it was Southee who rose to the occasion and broke the 121-run stand between the centurion and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, Ashwin played a gutsy knock to make sure India remained firm at the crease at the cusp of lunch.

Resuming the day from 258/4, India started off confidently but Southee drew the first blood on Friday as he removed Ravindra Jadeja in the 87th over.

However, Shreyas continued his fine form and hit his maiden Test ton. He became the 16th men's player to score a hundred on Test debut for India.

Southee, meanwhile helped New Zealand comeback as he dimissed Wriddhiman Saha and Shreyas in quick succession.

The right-handed pacer then came back to dismiss Axar Patel as India got reduced to 313/8.

Earlier on Day One, Shreyas and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries as India dominated on Thursday (November 25).

India ended Day One at 258/4 after being down to 154/4 in the second session.

In the third and final session of Day One on Thursday, Shreyas and Jadeja ensured that India do not lose any more wickets before the close of play. It was controlled aggression by the two batsmen that placed the Kiwis on the backfoot on Day 1 despite some wickets in the post-lunch session.

Brief Scores: India: 339/8 (Shreyas Iyer 105, Ravindra Jadeja 50; Tim Southee 5-69) vs New Zealand.