India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4, Session 1 Report: Southee, Jamieson put hosts in spot of bother

Jamieson and Southee wreaked havoc as New Zealand reduced India to half the side at the end of the first session with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara once again disappointing.

At lunch break, India's score read 84/5 with the hosts leading by 133 runs. While, they lost half the side, first innings centurion Shreyas Iyer (18*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (20*) led some sort of a fight back heading into the break.

Resuming Day 4 at 14/1 with a lead of 63, overnight batters Pujara (22) and Mayank Agarwal added 18 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Kyle Jamieson, gloving one down the leg-side to the keeper.

Skipper Rahane (4) also failed to leave a mark after he was sent back to the pavilion by Ajaz Patel, trapped leg before the wicket, and the hosts were reduced to 41/3 in the 15th over.

Mayank (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) were then quickly sent back by Southee in the same and India was staring down the barrel at 51/5 in the 20th over. In the end, Iyer and Ashwin ensured that the hosts did not lose any more wickets before the lunch break.

Brief Scores: India 345 and 84/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer 18*; Kyle Jamieson 2-21); New Zealand 296.