India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4, Session 2 Report: Iyer fifty swells hosts' lead to 216

After Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin added 52 runs, the Mumbai batter along with wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha showed grit and determination with the bat as the pair added 64 runs.

At the tea break, India were 167/7 with the hosts extending their lead to 216. Iyer departed at the stroke of tea, but Saha (22*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 84/5, Iyer and R Ashwin added 19 more runs to the total before the latter was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 40th over. Ashwin departed after playing a knock of 32 and at this stage, India's lead was 152.

Saha then joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle and the duo added runs 64 runs for the seventh wicket, however in the 61st over, Iyer (65) was dismissed by Tim Southee.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc as New Zealand gained an upper hand against India in the opening session after the duo reduced the hosts to half the side. At lunch break, India's score was 84/5.

Brief Scores: India 345 and 167/7 (Shreyas Iyer 65, Wriddhiman Saha 22*; Kyle Jamieson 3-25); New Zealand 296.