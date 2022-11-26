India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

New Zealand had walked all over India in the first ODI while registering a 7-wicket win at Auckland, and the Black Caps will be keen to wrap series in Hamilton itself.

So, here is the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction details ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI.

1. Squads India’s ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen. New Zealand ODI Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Tim Southee. 2. Playing 11 India: 1. Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Sanju Samson, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur. 9 Umran Malik, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Tom Latham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Matt Henry. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Tom Latham, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Umran Malik, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Lockie Ferguson. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Tom Latham, Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway. 4. Match Prediction New Zealand showed in no uncertain measures as why they are such a dangerous side while registering a crushing 7-wicket win over India in the first ODI. India may still have the wherewithal to comeback but they will be aware that the first win might just have given the Kiwis a slight upper hand.