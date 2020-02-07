Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, TV timing

By
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Preview
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Preview

Auckland, February 7: India will face New Zealand in the second ODI here on Saturday (February 8) with an eye on series-levelling win. India are currently trailing the three-match series 0-1 after their defeat at Hamilton a couple of days ago despite posting a mammoth 347.

Can India level the series or will New Zealand consign India to their first series defeat in some months? MyKhel offers preview, dream11, TV info etc.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

India have not a bilateral series since August, 2019 across all three formats and the latest in that line is their 5-0 win over New Zealand in the T20I series and became the first team to achieve that scoreline. But New Zealand made a good comeback in the first ODI to win and take a 1-0 lead. India will be eager to protect their proud record and begin the comeback work in this match. They will look for a solid start from openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal and will also hope that Kohli can convert the fifty into 100. His last ODI hundred was against West Indies in August last year at Port of Spain.

2. Team News - New Zealand

2. Team News - New Zealand

Despite standing on the brink of victory, New Zealand had conceded three T20Is in the last minute to lose the series 5-0. However, they did not panic while chasing 348 and with Ross Taylor leading the charge, the Kiwis went past the tape with 11 balls to spare. The victory might have boosted their confidence to no end and they will be eager to win the series and enter the Test series with that much more confidence.

3. Dream11

3. Dream11

Openers: Mayank Agarwal, Henry Nicholls.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Shyreas Iyer.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett.

4. TV Info

4. TV Info

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7.30 AM IST and live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow MyKhel Live Updates.

More INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue