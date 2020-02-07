India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, TV timing

1. Team News - India

India have not a bilateral series since August, 2019 across all three formats and the latest in that line is their 5-0 win over New Zealand in the T20I series and became the first team to achieve that scoreline. But New Zealand made a good comeback in the first ODI to win and take a 1-0 lead. India will be eager to protect their proud record and begin the comeback work in this match. They will look for a solid start from openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal and will also hope that Kohli can convert the fifty into 100. His last ODI hundred was against West Indies in August last year at Port of Spain.

2. Team News - New Zealand

Despite standing on the brink of victory, New Zealand had conceded three T20Is in the last minute to lose the series 5-0. However, they did not panic while chasing 348 and with Ross Taylor leading the charge, the Kiwis went past the tape with 11 balls to spare. The victory might have boosted their confidence to no end and they will be eager to win the series and enter the Test series with that much more confidence.

3. Dream11

Openers: Mayank Agarwal, Henry Nicholls.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Shyreas Iyer.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett.

4. TV Info

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7.30 AM IST and live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow MyKhel Live Updates.