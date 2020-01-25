India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live telecast & live streaming info

1. Team News - India

The experiment of KL Rahul as wicketkeeper batsman looks all set to continue as he made a fluent fifty and for the time being Rishabh Pant will have to warm the benches in T20Is. It has given some more room for manoeuvring as far as team combination is concerned. And the team management might also be pleased with the way Shreyas Iyer stood in the middle and finished off the chase while making an unbeaten fifty for himself.

Skipper Kohli too played a well-paced 45 for India to feel confident ahead of the second match.

India would like to see a bit more compact effort from Mohammed Shami who conceded 53 runs in four overs and Shardul Thakur who gave away 44 from three overs. It won't be a surprise if the team management brings in Navdeep Saini for one of them on the morrow.

2. Team News - New Zealand

With the bat, NZ did not do much wrong but on a belter at Eden Park their bowlers could not contain the Indian batsmen. In fact, bowlers from both the sides were reduced to spectators in the match. The Kiwis bowlers will have to find a way to contain the Indian top-order to make a comeback into the series.

3. Dream11

Openers: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Martin Guptill

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.

4. Probable XI

INDIA: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifret, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickener, Hamish Bennett.

5. Live Telecast & Streaming

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 12.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Updates.