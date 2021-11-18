Cricket
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Ranchi JSCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Info, T20 Records, Average Score

By
India vs NZ 2nd T20I: Pitch, Weather
India vs NZ 2nd T20I: Pitch, Weather

Ranchi, November 18: Rohit Sharma will be eyeing a series win in his first series as full-time India T20I captain in the second T20I against New Zealand here at the JSCA International Stadium on Friday (November 19).

India had beaten New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first T20I at Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

This could be a very interesting match because of a sporting pitch and big perimeter of the stadium.

Here’s then the pitch, weather report, match prediction and overall records at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

1. Ranchi pitch report

1. Ranchi pitch report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex often gives way for some intriguing match because it offers good amount of help to both batsmen and bowlers. The average score at this pitch is 152, and it is an indication of the closeness of the match at this venue.

2. Ranchi weather report

2. Ranchi weather report

It is the winter season and as expected the temperature will hover around 22-23 degree Celsius with humidity touching the high 70 per cent mark. It means the team chasing will have some advantage because of the presence of dew in the latter half of the match.

3. Match prediction

3. Match prediction

New Zealand had run India close in the first T20I, stretching the match to the last over. It showed that they are no pushovers but despite all that fighting spirit India are the front-runner coming into the second T20I, and could pocket the series

4. JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, records

4. JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, records

T20Is: Total matches: 2; Won by team batting first: 1; Won by team batting second: 1. Highest score: 196/6 India vs Sri Lanka.

ODIs: Total matches: 5: Won by team batting first: 2; Won by team batting second: 2. NR: 1. Highest score: 313/5 Australia vs India; Lowest score: 155 all out England vs India.

Tests: 2. India won: 1; Draw: 1. Highest total: 603/9 India vs Australia, Lowest total: 133 all out South Africa vs India.

Comments

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 15:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 18, 2021

