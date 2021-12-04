India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Hosts grab command after Ajaz Patel's historic 10-for

After the end of Day 2 play on Saturday (December 4), India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with knocks of 38and 29 respectively.

Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332. Starting the day, the stars were perfectly aligned for the Mumbai-born spinner, Ajaz Patel as he scripted history by becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to bag all 10 wickets in an innings.

His historic effort overshadowed the heroic 150-run knock of Mayank Agarwal as India were bowled out for 325.

But there was more in store for bowlers as India then fought back and crushed Kiwis’ batters resistance in no time.

New Zealand were bowled out for 62 in the third session as this was the lowest total by any team against India in Test matches.

It was also the lowest total by any team in India. For hosts, R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were the picks among the bowlers as the duo scalped three and four wickets respectively.

Siraj was especially impressive in his spell as he bowled with venom and enthusiasm, often touching speeds in close to 145 kmph. It made a huge difference to India’s new ball attack as Ishant Sharma looked jaded with the ball during the first Test Kanpur which was ended in a draw.

Resuming the final session at 38/6, visitors had nowhere to hide as Indian bowlers clawed further deep and bowled them out after 29 overs in their first innings.

Then starting their second innings, India stood firm as Agarwal and Pujara frustrated the Kiwi bowlers to the full extent.