India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Openers Gill, Agarwal not taking field due to on-field injuries

While Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding on the second day of the 2nd Test, Agarwal joined his counterpart after being hit on his right forearm while batting during India's second innings.

Gill was injured during fielding on Saturday and right-handed batsman Agarwal was injured on the third day of the ongoing Test at the Wankhede stadium. In a statement, the BCCI media team stated, "Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure. Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today."

Mayank had been one of the heroes of the Wankhede Test after scoring 150 in the first innings and 62 in the second innings. On the other hand, Gill scored 44 in the first innings and 47 in the second. In their places, Suryakumar Yadav and Srikar Bharat has taken to the field as substitutes.

On the other hand, for the Kiwis, who folded for 62 in the first innings, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel shone for the visitors, as he pocketed a historic ten wicket haul in the first innings. Patel finised the match with figures of 14-225, the best bowling figure in Test matches against India and the second best bowling figure by a New Zealander after Sir Richard Hadlee picked up 15 wickets and conceded 123 runs against Australia in Brisbane in 1985.

New Zealand in staring at defeat as the Kiwis need 423 runs with six wickets remaining, just close to stumps on the third day of the Test. The hosts set the visitors a target of 540 after declaring their second innings at 267/7.

