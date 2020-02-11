India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Nicholls, De Grandhomme hit fifties as NZ complete India whitewash - As it happened

Mount Maunganui, February 11: Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme smashed match-winning fifties as a dominant New Zealand side crushed India by five wickets in the third and final ODI here at Bay Oval on Tuesday (February 11) to consign the visitors to a humiliating 3-0 defeat.
This was the first occasion when Virat Kohli faced the humiliation of a clean sweep at the hands of his opposition.
Chasing a target of 297, the hosts looked in control for the most part of the run chase and cruised home with 17 balls to spare. Nicholls was adjudged the man of the match for his impressive knock of 80.
De Grandhomme, however, deserved the credit for finishing the game for his team as he and vice-captain Tom Latham ensured the tourists were always in control despite suffering a mini-collapse in the middle order. De Grandhomme (58* off 28 deliveries) first notched up a fifty off 21 deliveries and also hit the winning runs for his team.
Earlier in the day, KL Rahul slammed an imperious century while coming in to bat at number five. Rahul along with Shreyas Iyer (62) helped the tourists post a respectable 296/7 in stipulated 50 overs after the tourists were invited to bat first.
Prithvi Shaw (40) and Manish Pandey (42) also played some fine knocks but the former should have converted the good start into a big score to help India post a huge total on a track where batting seemed easy.
Bowlers, however, were the major let down for India as barring Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja none of them were effective enough in putting the hosts on the backfoot in the run chase.
Here's how the 3rd ODI between India and NZ panned out at Mount Maunganui:
This is the first time that India have lost a three-match bilateral ODI series 0-3.
A big reason for Team India's dismal show in the series.
Jasprit Bumrah's average Bowling Impact in this series was -11.6.— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 11, 2020
That's the worst figure he has ever recorded in an ODI series or tournament. #NZvIND
Done and dusted! New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets and with this win they've clean swept the series 3-0. This is a humiliating series defeat for Kohli & Co.
Fewest balls to 50 vs India (ODI): 18 G Maxwell Bengaluru 2013 20 Shahid Afridi Kanpur 2005 21 D Marillier Faridabad 2002 21 C de Grandhomme Mount Maunganui 2020 *
Fifty! Colin de Grandhomme brings up a sensational half-century. He took just 21 balls.
New Zealand are 273/5 in 45 overs. They need 24 more runs to win from 30 deliveries.
52-run partnership between De Grandhomme and Latham. The hosts are in control.
New Zealand reach 265-5 44 overs. They are in cruise control.
0,4,0,1,6,4! 15 runs came from that Shardul Thakur over and Colin de Grandhomme has eased the pressure off his team's shoulders. NZ - 255/5 in 43 overs.
Wicket! Jimmy Neesham (19) gives a simple catch to Virat Kohli at short mid-wicket. Chahal gets another wicket and NZ reach 220/5 in 39.3 overs. This wicket will certainly put the hosts under some pressure. The reaction from Kohli after taking the catch was priceless.
After 37 overs, New Zealand reach 207/4. They might have lost Taylor and Nicholls in quick succession but the hosts still look in control in this run chase.
Four! Backfoot punch from Tom Latham towards cover off Jadeja and the batsman gets a boundary.
SIX!! Jimmy Neesham takes the aerial route as he hits Shardul Thakur over point for a maximum. New Zealand reach 199/4 in 35 overs.
Wicket! Dangerous looking Henry Nicholls (80) goes for a drive off Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul doesn't make any mistake to catch this one. NZ - 189/4 in 32.5 overs.
India clawing back into match with wickets of Williamson, Taylor and Nichols. Top order gone. With all-rounders Grandhomme and Neesham in the side, New Zealand bat deep. But Kohli will sniff a chance. Bumrah, wicketless in the series yet, is the man he'll look to pull this off— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 11, 2020
Wicket! Ross Taylor (12) gives a simple catch to Virat Kohli at cover. Jadeja gets his first wicket of the match. NZ - 186/3 in 31.5 overs.
New Zealand are cruising at the moment as they've reached 180/2 in 31 overs. Nicholls - 79* & Taylor - 7* are present into the middle.
Wayward bowling from Saini as he concedes 11 runs from that over. New Zealand reach 170/2 in 29 overs.
Wicket! Chahal strikes again. Kane Williamson (22) gives a simple catch to Mayank Agarwal at short mid-wicket. Low catch from Mayank. Williamson was angry with himself after that soft dismissal. NZ - 159/2 in 27.2 overs.
Four! Henry Nicholls welcomes Yuzvendra Chahal with a boundary. NZ reach 147/1 in 25.1 overs.
Fifty! A boundary for Henry Nicholls on the last delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and he gets to his 11th ODI half-century.
New Zealand reach 120/1 in 20 overs. Williamson - 11* & Nicholls - 40* are present into the middle.
Bowled him! Yuzvendra Chahal bowls a beauty which Guptill (66) failed to read completely and the ball crashes through his gates. NZ - 106/1 in 16.3 overs.
Four! A brilliant boundary from Nicholls off Shardul and with that shot New Zealand get to 100 without loss in 14.3 overs.
Guptill vs Bumrah in white-ball cricket: Before this series: 53 balls | 50 runs | SR 94.40 | Four OUTS. This ODI series: 36 balls | 43 runs | SR 119.4
Lucky! Henry Nicholls survives a run out chance as KL Rahul failed to collect the throw from Manish Pandey. The batsman would have been a goner, had the wicketkeeper collected the ball.
Fifty!! Martin Guptill hits another maximum and with that shot, he also brought up his half-century in just 29 deliveries. Back-to-back fifties from the in-form opener.
Bright start for the Blackcaps in the run chase as they score 65-0 in the first powerplay. It has been an ordinary display of bowling from the Indians. NZ - 65/0 after 10 overs, need 232 more runs to win.
Chahal is introduced by captain Kohli in the powerplay and on the final delivery of his first over Nicholls gets a boundary. New Zealand - 57/0 after 8 overs.
Four! Brilliant drive from Guptill and he gets a boundary towards long-on. No one moved!
SIX!! Martin Guptill picks the length from Bumrah pretty early and dispatches it over long-on for a maximum.
SIX, Four!! Guptill is looking in sublime touch as he gets 10 runs on the first two deliveries bowled by Saini.
SIX!! Guptill pulls Saini and gets a maximum over fine-leg. 10 runs came from that over bowled by Saini. NZ - 17/0 after 2 overs.
7 runs came from the first over bowled by Bumrah. Guptill got a boundary to get off the mark. NZ - 7/0 after 1st over.
2nd innings! Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls are into the middle to begin NZ run chase of 297. Jasprit Bumrah start with the new ball for India.
Four! Saini finishes the innings with a boundary and India post 296/7 in 50 overs batting first. KL Rahul slammed a brilliant century at No. 5 and his crucial century stands with Shreyas Iyer (62) and Manish Pandey (42) has ensured the tourists post a respectable total on tricky surface.
Four! Clever shot from Jadeja as he shuffled brilliantly to play a shot towards fine leg, gets a boundary.
0,W,4,0,0,0! Brilliant over from Bennett as he concedes just 4 and picks up a wicket as well. Finishes with 10-1-64-4. India - 284/7 in 49 overs.
Four! Welcome boundary for Saini as he gets off the mark on the very first ball.
Wicket! Full toss delivery from Bennett and Shardul Thakur (7) holes out. Colin de Grandhomme takes a brilliant catch in the deep. India 280/7 in 48.2 overs.
11 runs conceded by Southee from that over and India reach 280/6 in 48 overs. 20 more needed for the tourists to get to 300. Can they do it?
Four! Shardul Thakur welcomes Tim Southee with a boundary. The Indians need more such shots in the remaining three overs.
Wicket! Manish Pandey (42) looks to hit a maximum but fails to connect it well. Santner takes a well-judged catch at long-on and Bennett gets two in two. India - 269/6.
Wicket! KL Rahul (112) got a reprieve on the previous delivery from Bennett as Jamieson dropped a sitter. But on the very next delivery took a superb catch to end the batsman's knock. India - 269/5
Dropped & SIX!! Kyle Jamieson puts down a sitter at long-off and the ball jumps out of his hands to the boundary.
A 100-run partnership between KL Rahul and Manish Pandey. This is second century stand for India in this innings. India - 263/4 in 46.2 overs.
Rahul has made three 80+ scores batting at No. 5 in four ODI innings this year. There were no such scores by India No. 5 in three years prior to this. The last 3 80+ scores by India No. 5 before Rahul: Dhoni 134 v Eng, 2017 Dhoni 92* v SA, 2015 Raina 110* v Zim, 2015
ODI 100s by WK for India outside Asia— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 11, 2020
Rahul Dravid 145 v SL Taunton 1999
KL Rahul 100* v NZ Mount Maunganui 2020#NZvIND
KL becomes the second Indian player to score a hundred in New Zealand batting at 5 or below. Suresh Raina held the record previously when he scored 110* against Zimbabwe in Auckland in WC 2015.
Harsha Bhogle lauds KL Rahul.
Currently, just an elegant, stylish run machine. @klrahul11— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 11, 2020
KL Rahul brings up a fine century that too batting at No. 5. This is his fourth ODI ton
KL Rahul walked out to bat at 62/3. His 4th ODI 💯 has put India in sight of 300!— ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2020
New Zealand have aided India's recovery by missing a couple of run out chances.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kRlLFLQbtJ
India have reached 247-4 in 44 overs. Hamish Bennett has been brought into the attack by Williamson.
Lucky! Another mix-up into the middle but Manish Pandey survives a Mitchell Santner had dislodged the bails before collecting the ball.
Jamieson concedes 9 despite getting hit for a maximum on the first delivery of his final over. He finishes with figures of 10-0-53-1. India reach 242/4 in 43 overs.
SIX!! KL Rahul brilliantly flicks Jamieson and gets a maximum. He moves on to 90*.
Four! Brilliant shot straight down the ground from Manish Pandey off Santner. India reach 233/4 in 42 overs.
Boundaries have dried up for the Indians in the last three overs. India reach 222/4 in 41 overs.
Most runs in first 16 ODI innings from the Indians: 748 - Iyer 725 - Sidhu 655 - Kohli 584 - Dhawan 565 - Jadhav
After 40 overs, India reach 217/4. The partnership between KL Rahul and Manish Pandey is important for India's point of view.
50-run partnership between Rahul and Pandey.
Four! A boundary from KL Rahul to end the over from Mitchell Santner. India 210/4 in 38 overs.
Four! Brilliant shot from KL Rahul off Neesham and with that boundary came 200 runs for India in 37 overs.
Lucky! KL Rahul had given up the hope while taking a quick single. Lucky for him that Santner's direct hit didn't find the target.
India have reached 188/4 in 35 overs. They will have to post at least 300 here.
Will need 300 on this track. Means Rahul and Pandey have to be in till late into the innings— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 11, 2020
Fifty! KL Rahul brings up another fine half-century with a quick double. This is his 8th ODI fifty.
Wicket! Shreyas Iyer (62) mistimes and Colin de Grandhomme dives forward to take a brilliant catch and ended the 100-run stand between Iyer and KL Rahul. Neesham breaks the partnership for NZ. India lose their fourth wicket. India - 162/4 in 30.3 overs.
Four! KL Rahul ends Hamish Bennett's over with a boundary and moves on to 46*. The stand between him and Shreyas Iyer is worth 99*. India - 161/3 in 30 overs.
Kohli has now gone three ODI series in a row without a hundred - v WI, Australia and NZ. The last time he didn't score a hundred in three successive ODI series/tournament was in 2012-13 (v Pak, Eng and Champions Trophy).
150 comes up for India in 29 overs. Iyer - 57* and Rahul - 40* are present into the middle.
Virat Kohli in this ODI series - 51, 15, 9 - average of 25.00. His lowest average in an ODI series/tournament since 2015 (v Ban in Ban, 16.33).
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Shreyas Iyer off Jamieson as Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century off 52 balls. This is his 8th ODI fifty.
FIFTY!— BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2020
Shreyas Iyer's great run of form in the ODIs continues. Brings up his 8th ODI half-century off 52 deliveries 👏👏#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/UmbxbqQ6tU
Four! Shreyas Iyer ends Santner's over with a boundary. India reach 119/3 in 23 overs. Iyer and KL Rahul bring up a fifty-run stand between themselves.
Four! On the rise drive from Shreyas Iyer against Jimmy Neesham and the ball goes towards off-side for a boundary.
100 comes up for India in 20 overs but they have lost three wickets in the process.
After 18 overs, India reach 93/3 against New Zealand. Mitchell Santner is brought into the attack by Kane Williamson.
Shaw needs to work on his fitness!
There was a relatively easy second run available. It was his own call too. Surprised by the margin Prithvi fell short. Special talent to hit the ball but will have to work on his fitness. #Prithvi #NZvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2020
India reach 77/3 in 15 overs. This hasn't been a good start for the tourists in a game that is a must-win one for them to secure a morale-boosting win ahead of the Test series.
Wicket! Prithvi Shaw's brilliant innings comes to an end as he gets run out for 40. He was trying to take a quick double but the throw from Colin de Grandhomme was accurate and all Tom Latham had to do was disturb the woodwork before Shaw made it to the crease. India lose their third wicket for 62 and they are in trouble now as only 12 overs have been bowled so far.
A couple of plays and misses for Prithvi Shaw as he gets inside-edges off Jamieson. India reach 56/2 in 10 overs.
Four! Shreyas Iyer too gets a boundary. This is his first boundary of the match.
4,6! Prithvi Shaw ends Bennett's over with a flourish and moves on to 38. India reach 51/2 after 9 overs.
SIX!! Prithvi Shaw pulls Hamish Bennett over mid-wicket and the ball sails over the boundary rope for a maximum.
Big Wicket! Hamish Bennett strikes in his first over and gets the big fish in Virat Kohli (9). Kohli looked to hit the bowler over point but the ball went safely into the hands of Jamieson. India - 32/2 in 6.5 overs.
Ben a while since I've seen Kohli bat like this at the start of an innings. A slog over mid-wicket, an upper cut.... His greatness as a white ball batsmen has come with cutting out risk and playing fantastic traditional cricket.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 11, 2020
After 5 overs, Team India reach 25/1. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed in the second over itself. He hasn't had a memorable first three ODIs. Hopefully, he does well in the Tests.
SIX!! Virat Kohli hits Tim Southee over long-on and dispatches it. The ball sails way back into the stands for a maximum. He's clearing his intentions today.
After 4 overs, India reach 15/1. Shaw ended the Jamieson over with a boundary.
Wicket! Kyle Jamieson strikes early as he clean bowls Mayank Agarwal with a beauty, angled in and straightening away – to knock back the batsman's stumps. The opener walks back for 1 and India are 8/1 in 2 overs. Early strike for New Zealand in this match as well.
Both Shaw and Agarwal get off the mark in the first over and India reach 5/0. A good knock is important for both these batsmen in New Zealand to boost their morale. They've been dismissed early in the previous two games.
1st Innings! Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are into the middle to start innings. Tim Southee starts with the first new ball.
This is the first occasion in 17 series in bilateral ODIs of India playing a dead rubber after conceding the series under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett.
India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Virat Kohli: We wanted to bat first anyway. As Kane said, it's a new surface. Plus we wanted to put up a total on the board. We don't have anything to lose, so can go out there and play positive cricket. The ODI series has been a good learning for us. When you are playing so much, you will win and lose some. One change. Kedar Jadhav is sitting out of this game and Manish Pandey comes in.
Kane Williamson: We are going to have a bowl. Obviously a new surface. India has been really pleasing to see and hoping to continue some of the things. I am good. One change, Santner comes in for Chapman.
3rd ODI: Toss: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss, invites India captain Virat Kohli to bat first.
New Zealand have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 3rd and final ODI.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/A21ZjEkzKt— BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2020
Kane Williamson is back and he'll be leading the side in this game.
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand from Bay Oval in Tauranga. This is how the venue for the last white-ball game of this tour looks like.
A bright and sunny day here in Tauranga for the final ODI game.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/I0Q0DZj4JE— BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2020
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here