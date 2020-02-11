India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Nicholls, De Grandhomme hit fifties as NZ complete India whitewash - As it happened

Mount Maunganui, February 11: Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme smashed match-winning fifties as a dominant New Zealand side crushed India by five wickets in the third and final ODI here at Bay Oval on Tuesday (February 11) to consign the visitors to a humiliating 3-0 defeat.

This was the first occasion when Virat Kohli faced the humiliation of a clean sweep at the hands of his opposition.

Chasing a target of 297, the hosts looked in control for the most part of the run chase and cruised home with 17 balls to spare. Nicholls was adjudged the man of the match for his impressive knock of 80.

De Grandhomme, however, deserved the credit for finishing the game for his team as he and vice-captain Tom Latham ensured the tourists were always in control despite suffering a mini-collapse in the middle order. De Grandhomme (58* off 28 deliveries) first notched up a fifty off 21 deliveries and also hit the winning runs for his team.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul slammed an imperious century while coming in to bat at number five. Rahul along with Shreyas Iyer (62) helped the tourists post a respectable 296/7 in stipulated 50 overs after the tourists were invited to bat first.

Prithvi Shaw (40) and Manish Pandey (42) also played some fine knocks but the former should have converted the good start into a big score to help India post a huge total on a track where batting seemed easy.

Bowlers, however, were the major let down for India as barring Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja none of them were effective enough in putting the hosts on the backfoot in the run chase.

Here's how the 3rd ODI between India and NZ panned out at Mount Maunganui: