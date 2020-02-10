India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: India probable XI for the Bay Oval match

1. Prithvi Shaw

The young opener did not do well in the first two matches and could be offered another chance to showcase his talent. Since he is likely to open in the Test match, Shaw could be given a chance to taste the conditions.

2. KL Rahul

Mayank Agarwal too did not have sparkling ODI series and may see his statemate Rahul walking in as opener for this game. Rahul had batted at No 5 and did a pretty neat job too. Mayank is certain to open the innings and considering his good recent form in red ball cricket, the opener might give a breather ahead of the Test series.

3. Virat Kohli

There is the chance of Kohli sitting out of a dead rubber as he did in the T20I series but since no other senior in the batting line-up, Kohli might just tie his boot. He would also like to break the eight-match long century-less streak here.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas looked good in ODI series making a hundred and fifty and he would like to round off the New Zealand tour with another good knock, possibly in an India win.

5. Manish Pandey/Rishabh Pant

If Rahul gets a promotion up the order, Manish should get a look-in. Or the selectors could also give Rishabh Pant a go, making him the wicketkeeper and giving Rahul some time off the double duty even though he admitted to enjoying the wicketkeeping.

6. Shivam Dube

Since Kedar Jadhav was utilised only as a batsman and did not have any great contribution, the thinktank might want to test Dube in an ODI, a morale booster for the youngster who went for 34 runs in an over in the fifth T20I.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had a brilliant second ODI despite India's defeat and he could be given another chance to keep himself on the top of the game ahead of the Test series where he could be used as the primary spinner.

8. Shardul Thakur

Shardul had a horror first game but pulled things back a bit in the second ODI and he might just be given a chance to round off the NZ outing with a good effort.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has been effective in the second ODI after coming in the place of Kuldeep Yadav and the leg-spinner should be able to retain his place in the XI for the third ODI.

10. Navdeep Saini

Saini, who replaced Mohammed Shami for the second ODI, had a nice little outing with the bat and he will be eager to make the same impact with the ball too.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has not conceded too many runs but has not taken many wickets as well. Bumrah would like to see a few more numbers in the wicket coloumn on the morrow.