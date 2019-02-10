India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Rohit elects to chase in decider; Kuldeep replaces Chahal

Hamilton, Feb 10: With the series locked at 1-1, India and New Zealand are set to play the decider with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing on Sunday (February 10).

Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to win their first-ever T20I series in the Kiwiland while Kane Williamson and his company would be aiming to clinch this series after losing the ODI series.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the series-decider. India made one change with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand also made one change with Blair Tickner replacing Lockie Ferguson.

Despite suffering a massive defeat in the first T20I at Wellington, India retained the Playing XI for the second match at Auckland and gained an easy victory to level the series 1-1.

India would look to do well to remember the nightmare that it endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where it was shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult.

For New Zealand, a better batting effort in the middle overs is what it would be looking for. Skipper Kane Williamson has endured a quiet limited overs series by his standards and senior batsman Ross Taylor has also blown hot and cold during the last three weeks.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Auto Refresh Feeds 16 runs leaked by Khaleel Ahmed from his second over and New Zealand are 38/0 after 4 overs. Another positive start for the hosts in the decider. Dropped, goes for a four and then a SIX! Seifert gets a breather as the mistimed shot gets dropped by Vijay Shankar, running backwards. He then pulls Khaleel for a maximum. 0,Wd,0,1,0,0,1! Excellent over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he concedes just two from it. New Zealand - 22/0 after 3 overs. After 2 overs, New Zealand are 19/0. Siefert and Munro are looking in sublime touch. Four! Seifert chips Khaleel over cover fielder and the ball races towards the fence for a boundary. 3rd T20I: After 1st over, New Zealand 11/0. Khaleel starts bowling from the other end. SIX!! Colin Munro clears his intent on the very third ball of the innings as he charges down the ground to dispatch Bhuvneshwar for a maximum over long-on. New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro are out into the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball for India. New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(wk), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(C), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed. Kane Williamson: We would have had a bowl. Looks like a good surface. It's important to the job up front. In T20 cricket, to take wickets is really important. We have to assess conditions. Fantastic performance in the first game, not quite there in the second. That is very important in T20 cricket. Tickner comes in, he makes his debut, a well deserved opportunity. Rohit Sharma: We are looking to bowl first. It's a good pitch. We didn't have a great result the last time we played here. It's a big game. The combination allows us to chase as we bat deep. We have a good record chasing. It's been a long summer for us, we are all are professionals and we have a job to do. We have made one change, Kuldeep comes in place of Chahal. Blair Tickner has received his debut cap for New Zealand and he replaces Lockie Ferguson in the side. Blair Tickner is Twenty20 International #82 for New Zealand. Presented his cap by @CentralStags teammate Doug Bracewell. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/h4RbSgH11P — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 10, 2019 One change for India in this game. Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI. India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and he has elected to chase against NZ in the decider. Seddon Park is all set for the 3rd T20I. We're back at the Seddon Park for the series decider #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CJORsbIUa3 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2019