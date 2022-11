India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Match ends in a tie via DLS Method; Hardik Pandya & Co. win series

Chasing a target of 161, Indians reached 75 for the loss of 4 wickets in 9 overs before the skies opened up. At the stoppage of play, Hardik Pandya and his band were at par with the Duckworth Lewis-Stern method but as no play was possible due to drizzle, the match officials called it off.

India lost openers Ishan Kishan (11) and Rishabh Pant (11) early in the powerplay as Adam Milne and Tim Southee struck early for their side. Both the batters threw their wickets away.

Shreyas Iyer failed to make a mark in the game as he was dismissed for a golden duck by getting caught at slip cordon by Jimmy Neesham.

India skipper Hardik Pandya played a counter-attacking knock of 30 off 18 balls and helped India post 58 at the end of powerplay, which meant the visitors were six runs ahead in terms of the DLS par score.

Suryakumar Yadav - the centurion from the previous game - scored 13 off 10 balls before he was dismissed by spinner Ish Sodhi and it looked like his team was in a spot of bother.

But Hardik along with Deepak Hooda (9* off 9 balls) shared a stand of 15 runs and kept their team at par with the DLS.

Earlier in the day, India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh picked up four wickets each and shared eight wickets between them as India bowled New Zealand out for 160. The match began after a delay due to rain and New Zealand skipper Tim Southee elected to bat first.

The hosts at one stage were going strong at 130 for two in the 16th over but the duo of Arshdeep (4/37) and Siraj (4/17) led a remarkable comeback to end the Kiwi innings with two balls to spare. The hosts lost eight wickets for just 30 runs after Devon Conway (59 off 49 balls) and Glenn Phillips (54 off 33) had propped up their innings.

India got their first breakthrough when Arshdeep had Finn Allen trapped in front of the wicket with a full delivery that swung in from around the middle. Allen thought about a review before deciding to walk back as the ball was clearly going to hit the stumps.

Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a tight third over before Conway decided to take on left-arm seamer Arshdeep, carting him through mid-wicket for a four before lofting the bowler over extra cover for a six. He then chipped one over the pacer's head for a lovely boundary.

The fourth over yielded 19 runs and it seemed New Zealand were on their way. Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 14 runs in the next over as the Kiwis looked to end the powerplay, their weak area in recent times, on a strong note.

However, a bowling change put paid to all such hopes as Siraj dismissed Mark Chapman for a run-a-ball 12. Against a length ball on middle and leg, Chapman got a leading edge while trying to flick and Arshdeep completed the catch without much fuss, ending a brief but brisk partnership.

After conceding 33 runs in two overs, the Indian bowlers fought back strongly to concede only 17 runs in the next four.

Conway broke the shackles with a boundary off Yuzvendra Chahal as New Zealand reached 74 for two at the halfway stage of their innings.

In a subdued start, the big-hitting Phillips found a couple of boundaries before hitting Chahal for a four and a huge six off successive balls to help his team go past 100 in the 13th over.

Phillips then launched himself into Bhuvenshwar, smashing a four and a monstrous six that landed on the roof at McLean Park.

As many as 31 runs came from over number 12 and 13, before Phillips smoked Harshal Patel over deep square leg for another maximum.

However, Phillips got a top edge against Siraj and Buvneshwar took the catch in the deep in what was a massive breakthrough for the tourists.

Phillips' dismissal triggered a collapse as the hosts lost their remaining wickets for very little.

(With PTI inputs)