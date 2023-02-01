India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India win the Toss and choose to Bat; Umran Malik Comes In

The Narendra Modi Stadium will determine the fate of the series as the teams are locked on 1-1 after the first two games.

India lost the first match in Ranchi, but managed to get over the line in a difficult encounter in Lucknow to restore parity.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Toss Report:

India captain Hardik Pandya won the Toss and has decided to Bat first.

"We're going to bat first. Want to put some runs and take the game from there. Looks like a very good wicket, we played here in the IPL final where the ball did a bit more in the second innings. Tough on the batters in the last two games, but credit to them for the approach they have shown. One change - Umran comes in for Yuzi because this surface looks like it will help the fast bowlers," India captain Hardik Pandya said after winning the toss.

The Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner said they were going to bowl first and lauded the experience of playing at the Ahmedabad stadium, which currently holds the biggest capacity in the world.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing XI:

Both the teams made one change each. India brought in Umran Malik instead of Yuzvendra Chahal, while the Blackcaps replaced Jacob Duffy as Ben Lister has come into the side.

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner