India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: India probable XI for Wellington match

1. Rohit Sharma

The opener returned to form with a blistering fifty and then two back-to-back sixes in the third T20I. Now, Rohit would like to make similar, hefty contribution to India extending their lead at Wellington.

2. KL Rahul

Since getting promotion as the wicketkeeper batsman, Rahul showed a good streak of consistency with the bat and has done well as stumper too. He would be eager to maintain his touch to further cement his place in the side.

3. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper too is in the midst of a good series both as a captain and batsman. Though he would like to give a heavier contribution as a batsman and prepare well for the ODI series that comes immediately after the T20Is.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas has played a couple of good innings while chasing in this series and looked increasingly getting settled into the No 4 slot that has been India's need for a long time now. He would like to further cement his place with another good effort on Friday.

5. Manish Pandey

Manish has not got a lot of game time with the bat in the series and he might get a promotion to No 4 in this match to give him a knock around. Or will he be replaced with Sanju Samson for this game?

6. Shivam Dube

The young all-rounder has been impressive without being flashy and he had also hit the winning six in the second T20I at Auckland. And he had also bowled a few good overs to give respite to the frontline bowlers.

7. Ravindra Jadeja / Washington Sundar

Jadeja has been quite nagging with the ball in the series, particularly in the second and third T20Is. Will he be given a rest to bring in Washington Sundar or the left-arm spinner is set to continue?

8. Shardul Thakur / Navdeep Saini

Thakur did bowl a good spell in the last match and picked up two wickets. So he has everything going for himself unless the team management wants to give Saini a go.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep could get a look in in the place of Yuzvendra Chahal as he would like to have some game time before the ODIs.

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami proved his experience when he clean-bowled Ross Taylor to extend the match to Super Over which India eventually won. He would be eyeing an encore.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah had a rare off day in the third T20I when he conceded more than 40 runs in the regular four overs and then another 17 in the Super Over without taking a wicket. And he would like to give a better effort in the fourth match.