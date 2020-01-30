Cricket
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: India probable XI for Wellington match

By
India vs NZ, 4th T20I: India probable XI
India vs NZ, 4th T20I: India probable XI

Wellington, January 30: India will face New Zealand in the fourth T20I with an eye on extending the series lead to 4-0 after having taken an invincible 3-0 lead in the series with a win via Super Over in the third match at Hamilton.

Will India bring in some changes for the fourth match on Friday (January 31) or will they continue the match and series-winning combination? MyKhel takes a look at India probable XI for the fourth T20I.

1. Rohit Sharma

1. Rohit Sharma

The opener returned to form with a blistering fifty and then two back-to-back sixes in the third T20I. Now, Rohit would like to make similar, hefty contribution to India extending their lead at Wellington.

2. KL Rahul

2. KL Rahul

Since getting promotion as the wicketkeeper batsman, Rahul showed a good streak of consistency with the bat and has done well as stumper too. He would be eager to maintain his touch to further cement his place in the side.

3. Virat Kohli

3. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper too is in the midst of a good series both as a captain and batsman. Though he would like to give a heavier contribution as a batsman and prepare well for the ODI series that comes immediately after the T20Is.

4. Shreyas Iyer

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas has played a couple of good innings while chasing in this series and looked increasingly getting settled into the No 4 slot that has been India's need for a long time now. He would like to further cement his place with another good effort on Friday.

5. Manish Pandey

5. Manish Pandey

Manish has not got a lot of game time with the bat in the series and he might get a promotion to No 4 in this match to give him a knock around. Or will he be replaced with Sanju Samson for this game?

6. Shivam Dube

6. Shivam Dube

The young all-rounder has been impressive without being flashy and he had also hit the winning six in the second T20I at Auckland. And he had also bowled a few good overs to give respite to the frontline bowlers.

7. Ravindra Jadeja / Washington Sundar

7. Ravindra Jadeja / Washington Sundar

Jadeja has been quite nagging with the ball in the series, particularly in the second and third T20Is. Will he be given a rest to bring in Washington Sundar or the left-arm spinner is set to continue?

8. Shardul Thakur / Navdeep Saini

8. Shardul Thakur / Navdeep Saini

Thakur did bowl a good spell in the last match and picked up two wickets. So he has everything going for himself unless the team management wants to give Saini a go.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

9. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep could get a look in in the place of Yuzvendra Chahal as he would like to have some game time before the ODIs.

10. Mohammed Shami

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami proved his experience when he clean-bowled Ross Taylor to extend the match to Super Over which India eventually won. He would be eyeing an encore.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah had a rare off day in the third T20I when he conceded more than 40 runs in the regular four overs and then another 17 in the Super Over without taking a wicket. And he would like to give a better effort in the fourth match.

IND v NZ: India Probable XI for 4th T20
Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
