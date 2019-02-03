India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI, As it happened: India outclass Kiwis

Wellington, February 3: Fifty by Ambati Rayudu and useful innings by Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar helped India reach 252 all out, a far cry from when they were at 18/4. And then restricted New Zealand for 217 to emerge a 35-run winner. India wont the five-match ODI series 4-1.

Pushed out of its comfort zone by some incisive swing bowling in challesnging conditions at Hamilton, a jolted India be aiming to put that disappointment back and return to the winning ways. The motive is quite simple - a dominating, unprecedented 4-1 series scoreline.

Adding to India's comfort and confidence will be the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he has cleared fit for this match. Can India end the ODI series with a win? Follow the Live Updates from MyKhel.

Auto Refresh Feeds India beat New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth ODI to end the series 4-1. Now, over to T20Is. 6 6 by Matt Henry off Pandya. Some last flicker by NZ may be India close in on win, takes 9th wicket. Pandya gets Mitchell Santner and NZ are 204/9 Chahal traps Astle leg before for 10 and NZ are 194/8. It's all coming to an end for NZ Shami back into attack as India look to wrap this match Excellent work by Dhoni. Leg-before appeal of Kedar Jadhav was denied. Neesham was caught in the frenzy of appeal forgot to get back to crease. Dhoni spotted it and threw down the stumps. NZ are 176/7 and Neesham out for 44 Neesham now targets Bhuvi with a 4 and 6 off two balls. Neesham smashed two back-to-back fours off Shamia and NZ will need more from him Neesham teed off for a six off Pandya. He is capable of damaging bowlers' figures Grandhomme has been trapped leg before by Chahal for 11 and NZ are 135/6. Santner is the new man. Lathan too departs, leg before to Chahal. NZ need some big blows from here. Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham are in the middle, crucial time for hosts Williamson wanted to add bit more fire to NZ chase, went for a slog sweep off Jadhav and ended up giving a simple catch to Dhawan at deep mid-wicket. Williamson made 39 and NZ are 106/4 100 up for New Zealand in the 24th over. Williamson and Latham are in the middle for them. Spin we have for the first time in the form of Chahal. Kedar Jadhav will be the second spinner. 2 fours in a row for Williamson off Shankar and that may give some steam to NZ Hardik Pandya is having a good impact on the match. After that fiery 45 he has bowled a neat spell of 13 runs from 4 overs for a wicket. Indian bowlers have been spot on thus far. There is a big responsibility on Williamson and Tom Latham It's a pity that Taylor did not opt for DRS. The ball was comfortably chasing over the stumps. DRS would have saved him. Pandya strike off his second ball, traps Ross Taylor leg before for 1 and NZ are 38/3. A body blow for the hosts. Munro wanted to cut Shami but all he could manage was to chop the ball back on to his stumps. He's out for 24 and NZ are 37/1 Munro who vying for a World Cup berth is trying to get some quick runs upfront. Not really clean hitting but he is hanging in there New Zealand's average chasing score in Wellington is 207. So their task is cut out Shami gets first breakthrough for India, dismissing Nicholls for 8 .. A short ball pulled straight to Kedar Jadhav at covers. NZ are 18/1. Williamson walks in Chase by NZ started. Munro and Henry Nichols are out in the middle while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will handle new ball for India and he should be soon joined by Mohammed Shami India all out 252, a far bigger total than expected when they were 18/4 Pandya's power hitting is over. Neesham get him for 45 off 22 balls. Excellent innings. 4, and 6 and Pandya just hammering his way out here.. 42 off 20 That's what Pandya can do and that's why he is valued highly in ODI set up. 3 sixes in a row off Todd Astle. Brilliant hits. Kedar Jadhav has been clean bowled off Henry after trying to run the ball down to third man. He made 34 and India are 203/7 Spinner Todd Astle is bowling a few important overs at the death. 4 overs for 17 runs. Will India miss Kuldeep? Rayudu will not get his 100 today. He might be disappointed to throw it away after working so hard. Rayudu attempted to go over extra cover off Henry but the only fielder at mid-off Munro. Out for 90 and India are 190/6 Dropped! Rayudu was grassed by Trent Boult off Munro when he was on 61. India 146/5 after 38 overs. 2 successive fours off Colin de Grandhomme and Rayudu reaches his 50. Very good knock under pressure. Will go a long in boosting his confidence after the recent modest run. Awful mix-up. Shankar is run out after having a communication breakdown with Rayudu. He made 45 and India are 116/5. End of a fine 98-run stand. Just like he did after the 50, Rayudu this time hoists Colin Munro for a big six over mid-wicket. 100 up for India in 29 overs, Spin for the first time. Mitchell Santner is in. Rayudu smashes Grandhomme for a four and 6 off successive balls celebrating the 50 partnership. India moving up slowly. 50 runs between Rayudu and Shankar. This is a sensible batting from these two. First boundary after 8 overs. Vijay Shankar clips Neesham to square leg to collect 4 runs Kiwis bowlers are testing Rayudu quite heavily on that outside off stump channell. No boundary for India in the last 6 overs. NZ bowlers are keeping a tight leash Colin de Grandhomme is now pressed into service James Neesham into attack. James Neesham into attack. Ball! Boult jag back one into Dhoni and his off stump is rattled. Dhoni out for 1 and India are 18/4 MS Dhoni is saved by DRS from a huge lbw shout by Matt Henry Now it is Shubman Gill's turn to walk back -- A drive off Henry ended in the hands of a tumbling Mitchell Santner for 7. India are 17/3. Dhawan went for an upper cut off Boult but just managed to give a catch to running in Matt Henry at third man. India are 12/2. And Shikhar out for 6 Lovely delivery Matt Henry -- squared Rohit Sharma up with a delivery that held its line. Superb delivery. Rohit out for 2. India are 8/1 Familiar figures of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk in and they will be up against Matt Henry and Trent Boult India XI: Rohit, Shikhar, Gill, Rayudu, Dhoni, Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Chahal, Shami New Zealand XI: Munro, Nicholls, Williamson, Taylor, Latham, Neesham, Santner, Grandhomme, Astle, Henry, Boult India make three changes-- Fit-again Dhoni for Karthik, Shami in for Khaleel Ahmed while Vijay Shankar walks in for Kuldeep Yadav India won toss and elected to bat in the 5th and final ODI Welcome to the MyKhel coverage of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand. India will be eyeing a 4-1 margin while New Zealand a much less damaging 3-2. Which side will trump?