India vs New Zealand: Decision on Saha will be taken on the eve of Mumbai Test

"The physios are in touch constantly with the head coach Rahul (Dravid) and obviously Virat (Kohli) now and as we get closer to the game, we will take a call and see what condition he is in," Mhambrey said at the virtual press conference.

Stiffness in the neck did not allow the India wicketkeeper to take the field on day five of the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday (November 29).

K S Bharat, who could make his debut on Friday, kept the wickets in his absence.

Saha scored a fighting 61 not out on day four to give India a handy lead after the hosts were struggling at 51 for five at oone stage.

Bharat has a triple hundred as an opener and his inclusion would mean that both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would remain in the playing eleven.

Mhambrey heaped praise on Saha for his effort in the Kanpur Test.

"But obviously with whatever he (Saha) has been through, I think (it was a) fabulous effort in the last Test match to bat in that. It was painful, we realise that but he put his hand up and (said) the team wanted it and he delivered it for the team, really happy to see that," added Mhambrey.

With the first Test ending in a draw, India will be keen to assert their supremacy in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium and close in on a series win.

It will also mark the return of regular Test skipper Virat Kohli to the squad after he preferred to skip the first match of the two-Test series as part of an extended break he has been taking since the ICC T20 World Cup held in the UAE last month.

The Test will be the last one at home before Team India embarks on a lengthy tour of South Africa.

Kohli and Co will be playing three Test matches, as many One-day Internationals and four T20s in the Rainbow nation.

Though there are growing concerns over the fate of the tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said the tour remains on schedule and that they are keeping a close watch on the situation surrounding the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant.

There has been growing concern about the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, named Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa.

"The tour is on as things stand till now. We still have time to decide. The first Test is scheduled from December 17. We will ponder about it," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event.

India are scheduled to finish the Mumbai Test against New Zealand on December 7 and are expected to depart to Johannesburg from there on December 8 or 9 on a chartered flight.

"Players' security and health has always been BCCI's first priority, we will do everything possible for this. We will see what happens in the days to come," the BCCI chief added.

(With PTI inputs)