India vs New Zealand: Dhoni declared fit for fifth ODI

India and New Zealand will meet for the final ODI at the Westpac Stadium here on Sunday. Although the visitors have sealed the series 3-1, they will look to bounce back after the eight-wicket defeat in the fourth ODI where they were bundled out for a paltry 92.

India's most experienced ODI player was out of the last two games with a hamstring injury. "Yes, he is fit and will be playing the fifth ODI," Bangar told reporters on the eve of the game.

The 37-year-old won the man of the series award in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia after scoring three fifties. He continued in the same vein in the ongoing series against New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India to 324-4 in the second ODI.

Dhoni's experience in the middle order was missed when India suffered a collapse in the fourth ODI.