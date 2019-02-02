Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs New Zealand: Dhoni declared fit for fifth ODI

By Pti
dhoni

Wellington, February 2: Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has regained full fitness and will play the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed on Saturday.

India and New Zealand will meet for the final ODI at the Westpac Stadium here on Sunday. Although the visitors have sealed the series 3-1, they will look to bounce back after the eight-wicket defeat in the fourth ODI where they were bundled out for a paltry 92.

India's most experienced ODI player was out of the last two games with a hamstring injury. "Yes, he is fit and will be playing the fifth ODI," Bangar told reporters on the eve of the game.

The 37-year-old won the man of the series award in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia after scoring three fifties. He continued in the same vein in the ongoing series against New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India to 324-4 in the second ODI.

Dhoni's experience in the middle order was missed when India suffered a collapse in the fourth ODI.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: TOT 0 - 0 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue