India Vs New Zealand: Here's Probable India XI for 1st ODI in Napier

1. Rohit Sharma

The Hitman slammed a superb ton in the first ODI against Australia. That knock, however, went in vain as India lost the game. Rohit followed up with scores of 43 and 9 in the remaining two games.

The Mumbaikar, who was in phenomenal form last year, started 2019 with a bang and must be determined to improve his numbers in New Zealand. Rohit's average in the Kiwi land is tad disappointing. Rohit has scored 268 runs at an average of 38.28 in New Zealand in the ODI.

The opener must be eager to improve his figures in the Kiwi land.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The southpaw didn't score well against Australia in all three ODIs and he must be striving to get his form back.

The pitches in New Zealand would suit his style of batting and team must be hoping that the Delhi cricketer finds his form.

Dhawan looked dangerous in the T20Is against Australia and the cricketer would be hoping to find similar form against Kiwi bowlers.

3. Virat Kohli

The Indian captain slammed a memorable ton in the second ODI against Australia and followed it up with a valuable contribution of 46 runs.

The run machine has been the backbone of India's batting and would once again be crucial to India's success in New Zealand.

Kohli has already slammed 39 ODI tons and must be looking to hit a couple more Down Under.

4. Kedar Jadhav

The right-handed batsman from Pune made his comeback to the side after a long gap and ended up playing a match-winning knock of 61* in the third ODI.

Jadhav struck a century-stand with senior-pro MS Dhoni and took India home in the deciding game to help his team win their first-ever bilateral series in Australia and script history.

Jadhav performed his duties well as a part-time sixth bowler in the middle overs and brings relief to the captain. For his impressive work in the previous game, Jadhav might just get rewarded in the first ODI and Ambati Rayudu might have to wait for his chance.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran cricketer was the captain of the side when India last toured New Zealand in 2014. India played some good cricket in the five-ODI series but ended up losing 4-0, one game ending in a tie.

Five years later, he's touring the island nation as the most experienced player in the side and a mentor to many.

A lot of attention will once again be on Dhoni and his batting position in the series. The 37-year-old Jharkhand man who was awarded the man of the series in the Australia series would be looking to play the anchor's role in New Zealand, depending upon team's requirements he'd come out to bat.

He's still lightning quick behind the stumps and sharpest brain when it comes to using DRS. Dhoni - the wicketkeeper - will once again be helpful to the captain and the bowlers.

6. Dinesh Karthik

The Tamil Nadu cricketer didn't get a chance to bat in the third ODI against Australia as Jadhav and Dhoni closed the game for them. But in the game prior to that, Karthik proved his worth as he finished the second ODI for his team with his quickfire knock of 25 off 14 deliveries.

Karthik complemented his batting partner Dhoni brilliantly who kept his wicket intact to ensure his team doesn't panic and allowed the former to play freely. The team would be expecting more such innings from Karthik.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra all-rounder played his role of the second spinner to perfection during the entire Australia series. He was the most economical bowler for India in the second ODI and bagged the wicket of Peter Handscomb.

However, he failed to get a wicket in the third ODI but ensured the hosts do not score too many runs in the mid overs. Teammanagement would hope for similar performances from Jadeja against Blackcaps too.

Jadeja is a brilliant fielder and always helps the team by saving 15-20 runs with his fielding. Jadeja can also perform the all-rounder's duties.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Another big positive from the Australia limited-overs series against for India was Bhuvneshwar Kumar finding back his touch.

The pacer opened the innings for India brilliantly and gave the opposition those early breakthroughs in the first powerplay. His disciplined bowling with the new and the old was a reason India could always pull things back in their favour.

Bhuvneshwar's role will be important in New Zealand as the conditions there might even assist his bowling.

9. Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep:

The left-arm wrist spinner was dropped in the third ODI but might make a return in the first ODI against New Zealand. Kuldeep has been a major reason for India's success in the limited-overs and as not many New Zealand players have faced him, the team management might start with the chinaman. He returned 54-2 in the first ODI and remained wicketless in the second. Kuldeep looked good with the ball in Sydney and Adelaide but a couple of bad overs spoiled his figures in both the games and would be eager to put up an improved show in the opening ODI.

Chahal:

The right-arm wrist-spinner was the man of the match in the third ODI against Australia as he returned with the figures of 42 for 6. Chahal wreaked havoc with his spin bowling and rattled the entire Australian middle-order. Team management might give the Haryana spinner a chance as he might be brimming with confidence.

10. Mohammed Shami

The senior Bengal pacer, who had an impressive Test series against Aussies, is continuing his good form in the white ball cricket.

The right-arm pacer got better with every game he played against Australia in ODIs. Shami remained wicketless, claimed three wickets in the second and returned with two wickets in the third.

Together, he and Bhuvneshwar acted in tandem and spoiled Australia's chances of scoring freely.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer was not picked up in the second and third ODIagainst Australia owing to his poor show in the first game. But the young pacer might get a chance in the opening match against the Kiwis for the conditions in New Zealand would favour a swing bowler.

Young Khaleel, if gets a chance, will have to put up an improved show with the ball at Napier to cement his position further.