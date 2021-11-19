India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill surpasses Virat Kohli to become highest run-scorer in T20Is

In 111 T20Is, the right-handed batsman has scored 3248 runs at a strike rate of 136.64. The explosive opener has faced 2377 balls in his T20I career and slammed two centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Guptill has so far smashed 284 boundaries and 161 maximums in the T20Is. His big-hitting exploits make Guptill a destructive batsman in the shortest format.

In Ranchi T20I, Guptill was off to a fine start as he hit India pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for two consecutive boundaries on the first two balls he faced and milked 14 runs from the opening over.

Guptill leapfrogged India's ODI and Test captain Virat Kohli get to the milestone. Kohli - who has been rested for this T20I series against the Blackcaps - has amassed 3227 runs in the T20Is.

Top five run-getters in T20Is:

3248 Martin Guptill - NZ

3227 Virat Kohli - India

3086 Rohit Sharma - India

2608 Aaron Finch - Australia

2570 Paul Stirling - Ireland

Guptill scored 15-ball 31 in the second T20I before he was dismissed by pacer Deepak Chahar.

Before the start of the play, Guptill - while interacting with the official broadcaster - said, "We got to knockout stage in the T20 World Cup, so that was good. The other night we were just a little short of where we wanted to be with the bat. It's all about contributing to the team and doing whatever I can to get us to win. I contributed a bit with the bat in the T20 World Cup and took it very deep against Scotland. I just want to go out tonight and do the same things that I have been doing. There is no guarantee in T20 cricket."

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Friday. India made one change, bringing in Harshal Patel for Mohammad Siraj, while New Zealand made three changes. Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham have been brought into the side in place of Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle. India won the first T20 in Jaipur by five wickets.