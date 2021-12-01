India vs New Zealand: No discussion on Pujara-Rahane form, team backing them, says Mhambrey

After repeated failures with the bat and Shreyas Iyer grabbing his opportunity with a century followed by a fifty, Rahane or Pujara could make way for the returning skipper Virat Kohli in the second Test, scheduled to start from Friday (December 3).

Pujara and Rahane's uncertain future is a topic during every press meet and it seemed Mhambrey had his answer ready even before the question was thrown at him.

"We know there is a lot of experience behind them and they have played enough cricket...we also know as a team that they are one innings away from coming to form," Mhambrey repeated what head coach Rahul Dravid had said at the end of the Kanpur Test.

While Mhambrey believes the experienced duo are just an innings away from regaining form, the bowling coach added the team is behind them.

With Iyer, Gill scoring runs, pressure mounts on Pujara-Rahane duo ahead of South Africa tour

"As a team, everyone is behind them and backing them, they know the value they bring to the team and experience that they have. They will come good, really not having any discussion around them.

"They have played enough cricket to understand what is expected or required to get going," he concluded.

Earlier, head coach Dravid also backed the out of form stand-in skipper Rahane, stating the batter himself wants to get big runs under his belt.

"I mean you don't get worried. Of course, you would like more runs from Ajinkya, he would like to score more runs.

"He is a quality player and he has done well for India in the past. He is one of those guys who has quality and experience and it's matter of a game when he would like to turn it around and he knows that and we know that," Dravid said after the drawn Kanpur Test.

(With PTI inputs)