India vs New Zealand: Not Rahane-Pujara, Laxman feels Mayank may make way for Kohli

The second Test between India and New Zealand will start on Friday (December 3) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. And the return of skipper Kohli in the squad has left some selection dilemma for the hosts.

While stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and his deputy Cheteshwar Pujara's form has been of debate in the past few days, Laxman feels India should look to pick the duo along with in-form Iyer, who had a dream Test debut in Kanpur.

"Shreyas Iyer batted in both the innings and to get a hundred in his first Test series and then to follow it up with a fantastic half century," said Laxman on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

"Both these innings, mind you, have come when the team was under pressure, so it was a fantastic performance from Shreyas Iyer."

Laxman said it will be difficult for head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Virat Kohli to pick the playing XI, but feels opener Mayank Agarwal, who had an underwhelming outing in both the innings, could sit out with Pujara opening the batting.

"It will be difficult, but I believe that Mayank Agarwal in both the innings gave an underwhelming performance and was uncomfortable at the crease. Cheteshwar Pujara has the ability to open, he has opened the innings previously," Laxman said.

Mayank, who opened the batting with Shubman Gill in the Kanpur Test, made scores of 13 and 17 in the two innings respectively, while Rahane scored 35 in the first innings and 4 in the second. Pujara scored 26 and 22 in the two innings.

The former India batter also said Rahane can bat at number three leaving the number 4 slot to Kohli and number 5 slot to Iyer, who he feels can't be ignored from the side.

"The number 3 position can be filled by Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli can come at number 4 and Shreyas can come in at number 5 because how can you ignore his performance," he added.

Iyer stole the show on his Test debut last week, scoring a century in the first innings followed by a fifty in the second, and Laxman feels it will be difficult to ignore the performance of the batter ahead of the second Test.

"So, I think it's a tough call that Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli have to take. I hope that they take the right decision and don't ignore the performance of Shreyas Iyer," said Laxman.

On Wednesday (December 1), bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also said the team back Rahane and Pujara, stating their form is not a worry as one good innings will get them back in the groove.

