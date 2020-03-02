India vs New Zealand: Pune Police hails Ravindra Jadeja for his superman catch, asks if it is 'kanoon ka hath'?

Jadeja, who is hailed as one of the finest fielders at the moment in the world, plucked it out of a thin air at deep midwicket to bring an end to Wagner's cameo.

It was a full stretch dive from Jadeja as the left-hander converted a certain boundary into a wicket. His breathtaking effort stunned the crowd as well as his teammates who rushed directly towards him.

The commentators also lavished praise upon Jadeja and compared his effort with Ben Stokes' stunning catch against South Africa during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Earlier in the day, Jadeja took another fine catch at point to dismiss New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling for a duck.

Jadeja, who was included in the Playing XI in place of Ravichandran Ashwin as the spinner, played his part well as he picked up a couple of wickets.

Jadeja's contributions with the ball and his athleticism in the field went in vain as India lost the match by seven wickets.

The kohli-led Indian side scored 242 in the first innings and restricted the hosts to 235. India were later bundled out for 124 in the second innings and with 134 to chase, the hosts won the match by 7 wickets.