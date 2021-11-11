India vs New Zealand: Rahane likely to lead Team India in Kanpur Test; Rohit-Kohli set to be rested

As per reports, the team's vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane, will be leading the side in the absence of Kohli and Rohit. Earlier it was reported that Rohit - who had a terrific outing in the Test series in England - will be promoted as Kohli's deputy in the red-ball format as well.

Rahane - who has had a below-par show in the Tests played in 2021 - might be demoted. However, current reports now have it that the right-handed middle-order batsman will be given an extended rope by the team management.

As per a Times of India report, the decision to rest Kohli and Rohit was taken on Thursday (November 11) after a meeting of the selectors. Several other regular faces in India's Test side like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur are also going to be rested during the Test series.

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul - who opened the innings for India in England - will get a new opening partner, most likely his Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal. While young Shubman Gill might be asked to bat in the middle order along with Rahane and Hanuma Vihari.

Wriddhiman Saha will be donning the wicketkeeper's gloves in the absence of Pant - who has cemented his spot in the side as a first-choice glovesman.

The report further claimed that the selectors had thought of resting Rohit in the second Test but changed their decision analysing the right-handed batsman's workload.