India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a unique record during Hamilton T20I

Opening India's innings at Seddon Park, the right-handed batsman completed 10000 international runs (Tests, ODI, T20Is) as an opener. The Mumbaikar reached the milestone in just 219 innings and became the only player in the elite club with an average of 50-plus.

Former India opener and iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had an average of 48.07 as an opener and Rohit surpassed his fellow Mumbaikar to achieve the milestone. Tendulkar scored 15335 runs in 342 international innings as an opener.

Meanwhile, Rohit notched up his half-century off just 23 balls as he hammered 26 runs in a single over off Hamish Bennett. This was the 32-year-old cricketer's second-fastest fifty in the T20Is. He has also notched up 50 on a couple of occasions off 23 deliveries. His fastest half-century came off 22 deliveries against West Indies at Lauderhill, the USA in 2016.

This is how Rohit attacked Bennett in that over:

5.2: SIX - Rohit pulls Bennett and gets a maximum.

5.3: SIX - Rohit this time plays it over long-off for a biggie.

5.4: Four - Rohit hits him over point region and gets a boundary.

5.5: Four - Rohit plays a grounded shot off Bennett and gets a boundary towards the cover region.

5.6: SIX - Rohit goes big over the bowler's head and gets a maximum and that brought him his fifty.