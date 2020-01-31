Cricket
India Vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson criticised for playing reckless shot, squandering an opportunity

By
India Vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson criticised for playing reckless shot, squandering another opportunity to impress

Wellington, Jan 31: Young India cricketer Sanju Samson had yet another forgettable comeback as the Kerala cricketer was included in the Playing XI in the fourth Twenty20 International against New Zealand here on Friday (January 31).

The 25-year-old right-handed batsman from Kerala was asked to open the innings as team management rested the vice-captain Rohit Sharma in Wellington.

Samson came out to open the innings along with in-form KL Rahul after New Zealand's stand-in captain Tim Southee won the toss and invited Virat Kohli to bat first.

Kiwi pacer Scott Kuggeleijn bowled the second over and Samson welcomed him with a maximum over cow corner. Samson stood tall and flicked the bowler effortlessly into the stands.

But the talented player played a reckless shot two balls later and gifted his wicket away to the Kiwis. Samson swung the length delivery around off but got a top-edge and the ball went high in the air to be caught by Mitchell Santner. Samson made his descent towards the pavilion and once again throwing his wicket away as well as the opportunity.

The cricketer was criticised for letting the opportunity slip away from his hands.

Earlier on January 10, the wicketkeeper-batsman made his international comeback after a gap of 1637 days when he was included in the Indian playing eleven for the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Samson replaced Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven as he finally got a chance to sport the blue jersey after a gap of years. The right-handed batsman featured in his second T20I after having made his debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe. Samson missed 73 T20Is in between his two appearances.

It was the longest any player from India has had to wait to make a comeback in the shortest format of the game. Samson, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, squandered the opportunity back then when he was dismissed for 6.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 13:27 [IST]
