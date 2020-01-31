India Vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson criticised for playing reckless shot, squandering an opportunity

The 25-year-old right-handed batsman from Kerala was asked to open the innings as team management rested the vice-captain Rohit Sharma in Wellington.

Samson came out to open the innings along with in-form KL Rahul after New Zealand's stand-in captain Tim Southee won the toss and invited Virat Kohli to bat first.

Kiwi pacer Scott Kuggeleijn bowled the second over and Samson welcomed him with a maximum over cow corner. Samson stood tall and flicked the bowler effortlessly into the stands.

But the talented player played a reckless shot two balls later and gifted his wicket away to the Kiwis. Samson swung the length delivery around off but got a top-edge and the ball went high in the air to be caught by Mitchell Santner. Samson made his descent towards the pavilion and once again throwing his wicket away as well as the opportunity.

The cricketer was criticised for letting the opportunity slip away from his hands.

Silly approach by Samson. What was he trying to prove? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2020

SANJU SAMSON PLAYS A LOOSE SHOT AND THREW HIS WICKET ONLY IN 2ND OVER.



LE RISHABH PANT* pic.twitter.com/2mq7M24wlf — SHUBHMEN GIRL (@shubhmen_popa) January 31, 2020

Only thing samson needs to do is to stop hitting that six. After which he gets out.



Ata hai, 1six marta hai aur fir out hojata hai. — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 31, 2020

At Times SanJu Samson Plays the Kind oF Shot, ( that eFFortless Six ) When all oF Us Say 'Wow' This Guy Can Play & He Should be the Part oF the X1, But then He Plays Awful Shot. Today It Was a Golden Opportunity for him But He Throws his Wkt Away.#NZvsIND — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) January 31, 2020

Sanju Samson is like what KL Rahul was few months ago. Has a lot of talent, but needs to work on his temperament. @IamSanjuSamson @imVkohli @BCCI #NZvIND — 🇮🇳 Soumya Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@SarkarSpeaking) January 31, 2020

Rishabh Pant While Watching Sanju Bat Today:-

See just the way I’ve told you , Sanju Samson is a flop 🤷🏻‍♂️

RISHAB PANT is a much better wk batsman than KL RAHUL too

Never less Rishabh will bash RCB in IPL then only Virat Kohli will think about him 😌#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/tGltY9zY3G — Shivam Malik (@shivammalik_) January 31, 2020

We have heard many coaches say over the years ‘play the ball on its merit’ a forgotten phrase these days 🤷🏻‍♂️ #NZvsIND — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 31, 2020

Earlier on January 10, the wicketkeeper-batsman made his international comeback after a gap of 1637 days when he was included in the Indian playing eleven for the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Samson replaced Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven as he finally got a chance to sport the blue jersey after a gap of years. The right-handed batsman featured in his second T20I after having made his debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe. Samson missed 73 T20Is in between his two appearances.

It was the longest any player from India has had to wait to make a comeback in the shortest format of the game. Samson, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, squandered the opportunity back then when he was dismissed for 6.