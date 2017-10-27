India Vs New Zealand: Teams arrive in Kanpur for third and deciding ODI

Kanpur, Oct 27: India and New Zealand cricket teams have arrived in Kanpur for the third and deciding one-day international match between the two teams. The third ODI between the two teams will be played at Green Park Stadium on Sunday (October 29).

The cricketers were welcomed at the team hotel on Thursday (October 26) evening where they were honoured with a saffron coloured scarf. Traditional 'aarti' and 'tilak' was also part of the welcome gesture from the hotel staff.

Teams have hit the gym the very next day after their arrival in Kanpur. Skipper Virat Kohli and his boys have started sweating it out as they seem to leave no stones unturned before they face Kane Williamson and his boys on Sunday.

Winner of the third ODI will claim the series and both the teams would be eyeing nothing but win. The third ODI is going to be the first 50-over day-night match at this venue.

After the pitch fiasco in Pune, the administration in BCCI, as well as Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), have increased the security of the pitch. The officials are not allowing anyone with a valid pass into the stadium.

Even the ground staff has been categorically instructed not to speak about the nature of the pitch with anyone.

Last year, India defeated New Zealand in the Test match played at this venue. It was the 500th Test match for Team India and Kohli & Co. won it quite comprehensively by 197 runs.