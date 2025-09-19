What is Scuba Diving? The Adventure Sport which tragically took Zubeen Garg's Life

Cricket India vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs OMN in India, Pakistan, UK, USA? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India takes on Oman in their final Group A match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 on September 19, 2025, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India has secured a Super Four spot with convincing wins over UAE (by 9 wickets) and Pakistan (by 7 wickets). Oman, under Jatinder Singh's captaincy, is eliminated after heavy defeats to Pakistan (by 93 runs) and UAE (by 42 runs).

This match allows India to test bench players, while Oman seeks experience for upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers. It marks the first-ever international clash between the two teams.

IND vs OMN Match Schedule

Date: September 19, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Team News

India

The Indian squad has no reported injuries, giving head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav flexibility to rotate players. Jasprit Bumrah might be rested to manage his workload ahead of the Super Four, potentially paving the way for Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh to feature. The middle order, including Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, seeks more batting time after low-scoring chases in earlier games. Abhishek Sharma, with 61 runs at a strike rate of 210.34, and Kuldeep Yadav, the leading wicket-taker, are in strong form. Rinku Singh could be included to bolster the lineup.

Oman

Oman reports no injuries but is in poor form, having lost their last seven T20I matches. Captain Jatinder Singh will rely on all-rounder Aamir Kaleem and wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla to provide stability. Left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed, who has impressed in the tournament, could pose a threat to India's top order. Oman aims to gain valuable experience for their upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers.

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Oman Predicted XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava

India vs Oman LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Oman match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Friday (Sept 14). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The India vs Oman Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The IND vs OMN Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The India vs Oman match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Friday.

USA

The India vs Oman match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT in USA on Sunday.