India vs Pakistan: Game changers who can impact match at Manchester

INDIA: 1. Virat Kohli

The Indian captain is a big match player and in 2015 he became the first Indian batsmen to score a hundred against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup. Right now, he is the best batsman in the world by some distance and he would like to assert that with a super effort against Pakistan.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has hit his strides in this tournament from Match 1 and has led the Indian attack admirably. He has taken five wickets from two matches and Pakitan would be wary of his impressive skill sets as a bowler. Not for nothing he has been anointed as world's premier white ball bowler.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner has contained the batsmen in the middle overs and has taken wickets too. He is one of the leading wicket takers in the event with six wickets. Chahal will face a good challenge against Pakistan batsmen who are generally good players of spin. But rest assured he will not back down.

PAKISTAN -- 1. Mohammad Amir

The left-arm pace bowler put on a veritable show against Australia, taking five wickets for 30 runs. However, the batsmen's profligacy meant they ended up in the losing side. Amir, in the past, had some success against Indian batsmen and he would like to have a repeat at the Old Trafford.

2. Mohammad Hafeez

The veteran all-rounder had held together Pakistan middle-order with a couple of useful knocks and his presence will be important for the team when Chahal comes to operate. Hafeez can also turn his arm for a few overs, giving a very flexible option to Pakistan. He will be very important for Pakistan against India.

3. Imam-ul-Haq

He is not an explosive batsman like Babar Azam or Fakhar Zaman. But Imam, nephew of former captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, is a solid opener, who can score at a reasonable rate. His solidity will be of utmost importance for Pakistan in the initial overs against Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.