India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya suffers back injury, stretchered off the field

The incident took place in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings when the all-rounder was bowling his fifth over. It was the fifth delivery and Pandya, after completing the follow through, immediately felt his lower back and lay on the ground in considerable pain. He was unable to get up and was stretchered off and was taken for medical examination.

Live updates | Scorecard | Read in telugu

"Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute," BCCI's media team updated.

1

44050

Pandya's figures were 4.5-0-24-0 after Babar Azam's catch was dropped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the batsman was on 32. Azam however was later dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Hardik Pandya taken off the field after injury. Get Well Soon, Bro.#PakvInd pic.twitter.com/nhlH2jjKoi — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) September 19, 2018

This came on a day when former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener lauded Pandya over his game's improvement. "Among the current all-rounders in world cricket, Ben Stokes is right up there. There are a few who have come and gone in recent times as well but certainly, a guy like Pandya, give him a year or two at this level, there is no reason why he can't be one of the best all-rounders out there," Klusener said on Wednesday.

Klusener felt that the Indian team management should be patient with Pandya and give him two years to grow as a complete all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya is down, its just been 2 days that he has been here in UAE. He didn't even get the time to get climatise. Super blow for India. #AsiaCup2018 #INDvPAK #PAKvIND — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) September 19, 2018

"I think we must be careful while making comparisons. Everybody wants to compare Hardik to the great Kapil Dev. Hardik is his own cricketer. Of course, he has got some learning to do. I guess Hardik's success will be based on how much he is able to learn," Klusener added.