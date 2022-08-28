India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue speak about rivalry ahead of blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 clash

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian players spoke about their rivalry with Pakistan after their defeat in the T20I World Cup last year.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that what the team needs to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition.

"First game on 28th. We will try to be in present. Preparation-wise, we will not be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition," said Rohit in a video which also featured other members of the team.

"We have to think of this as our just another opposition who we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging no doubt. We will have to be up for it."

While the heat is outside, former skipper Virat Kohli also said that as a player, it is like any other game for him.

"Of course the environment outside can pull you in. But it is for you to enjoy and get excited about till the time you get into the park. Then, it is usual business for you," he added.

Vice captain KL Rahul, who recently returned to national side, said that it is a great chance for India to challenge itself and said that the current Pakistan team is really good and has played good cricket in last couple years. "It is a high-pressure game and will continue to be so," he added.

Star T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav also said that while he has heard lot of talks about the rivalry while growing up, it is just another game for him when he is on the field with his teammates.

"All our preparations and routines reflect on the ground. When I go on the ground, it stays the same. I just try to stay in my zone and play the game," he added.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also admitted that there is a lot of focus on this game and the team as players tries to deliver good performances.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said "The atmosphere in these hyped-up matches is very interesting. But as a player, we try only one thing, to give our 100 per cent. There is a lot of pressure and expectations," he added.

Asia Cup 2022: India and Pakistan T20I Record Since The T20 World Cup 2021 meeting

All-rounder Hardik Pandya said that the hype generated by fans for the India-Pakistan clash is understandable given the emotions that people have for the sport and this rivalry.

"But for us, we have to ensure that we keep outside noise away from us and focus on what we need to be focusing on," he added.

So far, both sides have met 9 times in T20I matches with India winning 7 and Pakistan only winning 2. But the last time these two met was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 back in October last year, in which India suffered a humiliating ten-wicket defeat.

Overall, the two sides have met 15 times in Asia Cup and even here India holds the edge with 8 wins, while Pakistan has won 3 and 2 matches have ended in No Result.