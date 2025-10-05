India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Irked as Match Referee Blunders at Toss, Pakistan Captain Wins Despite Wrong Call

Why is the IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match Stopped in Colombo? India, Pakistan players under 'Insect' Attack

Colombo, Oct 5: Videos from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (October 5) sparked a social media storm - not for the cricketing action, but for a controversial toss moment that has left fans divided.

The clip, which quickly went viral, appeared to show Pakistan captain Fatima Sana calling "tails" during the toss, yet the match official conducting it declared "heads" as the call - with Pakistan still being announced as the winner of the toss.

To the surprise of viewers, Fatima Sana did not react or protest, and the proceedings continued as Pakistan chose to bowl first under overcast conditions. Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, didn't hold their thoughts.

Toss Confusion Draws Online Debate

The toss immediately became a talking point, with fans flooding social media platforms questioning whether Pakistan had "unfairly" won the toss.

India's Innings: Harleen Deol Top Scores

India, batting first after the toss, posted 247 all out in 50 overs as Harleen Deol led the charge with a composed 46 off 65 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues (32) and Pratika Rawal (31) contributed useful runs, while Richa Ghosh's late cameo - an unbeaten 35 off 20 balls - gave India's total a crucial boost. Sneh Rana (20 off 33 balls) and Deepti Sharma (25 off 33 balls) also shared valuable partnership.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (19) and Smriti Mandhana (23) also got starts but couldn't convert them into big scores.

Pakistan's Bowling Excellence

Pakistan's bowling unit delivered a disciplined and aggressive performance, bundling out India for 247 - marking the first time in ODI World Cup history that Pakistan have dismissed India's entire batting line-up.

Daina Baig was the standout performer, taking 4/69 in 10 overs, while captain Fatima Sana (2/38) and Sadia Iqbal (2/47) picked up crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Speaking at the toss, Harmanpreet said, "We played a good series here before the World Cup. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We've gelled well as a team and are looking forward to today's contest."

Explaining her decision at the toss, Fatima Sana had said: "We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. Our confidence is great, and we're hoping to play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase."