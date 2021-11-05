India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021: Dubai Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Average Score, T20 Records, Weather

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer know the toughness of the task at hand. But that did not deter him and said his team will give their everything to beat India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India will next lock horns with Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for semifinals.

Coetzer knows the strength of the Indian side and is ready for the "formidable challenge".

"It's a formidable challenge coming up against a very strong Indian team. There are very exciting players and we have to try and push ourselves and just try and take the challenge," said Coetzer during the pre-match press conference.

"We have to focus on what we really good at. We will do our homework as any team would do and we know the skills they have got. We are going to give everything we have got in the match against India," he added.

It could be an exciting clash between a desperate India and determined Scotland. India had beaten Afghanistan by 66 runs and had made the highest total of the World Cup 2021 so far, 210.

India will draw energy from that result and would be eager to do an encore and further boost their net run rate. On the other hand, Scotland have lost all their matches so far and are out of reckoning for a berth in the semis. They had even lost to minnows Namibia.

Here’s then the essential details like pitch and weather reports at Dubai and match prediction along with a few stats nuggets.

1. Dubai Pitch report The Dubai pitch usually does not favour big score and it is evident by the average first innings score of 143 and the average second innings score of 124. The last time New Zealand played Namibia here, the Kiwis made 170 courtesy a Martin Guptill masterclass. 2. Dubai Weather report The day-time weather at Dubai on Friday is predicted to be at 31 degree Celsius and it may fall to 24 degree at night. The humidity is tipped to be at 63 per cent and that may just set the dew factor in. 3. Dubai T20 records Total matches played: 69 Matches won batting first: 33 Matches won batting second: 35 Average 1st Innings score: 142 Average 2nd Innings score: 124 Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Lowest total: 71/10 (19 Ov) by Kenya vs Ireland Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by Afghanistan vs UAE Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by Oman vs Hong Kong. 4. Match prediction India certainly have an edge going into this match in terms of experience or personnel. They will want to maximise that potential, and score a big win.