India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022: Player of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Records and Stats

It was not all plain sailing, with the hosts 3-68 when Van der Dussen came to the crease in the 18th over but, along with his skipper, the 32-year-old turned in a supreme performance.

India - under the leadership of stand-in white-ball captain KL Rahul - started the bowling well and picked up three early wickets, but Bavuma and Van der Dussen put on a stand of 204 to take the game away from the tourists. Batting first, South Africa posted 296/4 in the 50 overs.

In the run chase, India got to a decent start as Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan added 48 runs for the first wicket. After Rahul (12) was dismissed by Aiden Markram, Dhawan along with Virat Kohli - playing his first ODI after getting stripped off as the ODI captain - kept the visitors in the hunt with their steady partnership. The duo notched up sublime fifties and the Men In Blue were looking in control chasing 297.

But Dhawan (79) and Kohli (51) were dismissed in quick succession by spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi in the middle overs which opened the flood gates for the Indians as the inexperienced middle-order collapsed once again.

Shreyas Iyer (17), Rishabh Pant (16) and debutant Venkatesh Iyer (2) were dismissed in a rather ordinary fashion and the game slipped away from India's grip.

Shardul Thakur played a good hand lower down the order as the all-rounder went on slamming his maiden ODI fifty but there was hardly any support from the other end and his team could only reach 265/8 in the stipulated 50 overs, thereby losing the game by 31 runs.

Post Match Presentation Highlights of the 1st ODI:

Player of the match: Rassie van der Dussen (129* off 96 balls)

Who said what:

RVD: The key for me was to keep the intensity and up the intensity. I went in and I knew I had to go to my sweeps and reverse-sweeps and put the pressure back on their spinners. It was important to show intent from the start. We got some momentum and put on a good score. Coming in today, we were under a bit of pressure.

You need to stand up as a batter, two high-pressure chases in the Test, we were confident as a group coming into this match. We knew we'd be in a good position if we could post 280+. When Shikhar and Virat were there, they were putting us under a bit of pressure.

As soon as we got those two wickets, a new batter needs time to find his feet. Not the ideal last 10 overs, hopefully, we can be more clinical in the future. We've been on a long journey with this team. We've put a lot of hard work in and had a lot of good chats. I think it's coming through.

KL Rahul, losing captain: It was a nice game. There's so much to learn. We started off really well, we couldn't get wickets in the middle. We'll look to see how we get wickets in the middle overs and stop the opposition. The middle-order couldn't get going. We were on par for the first 20-25 overs of the game. I thought we would chase it down easily but SA bowled really well and got crucial wickets. I didn't bat after the 20th over, I don't know if it changed drastically. Virat and Shikhar told that it was a good wicket to bat on, you just had to spend some time in the middle, unfortunately, we couldn't get the partnership going. They did really well, they put pressure on the bowlers and we couldn't get those wickets in the middle. 290+ was 20 runs extra, but we just needed more partnerships in the middle. Every game is important for us, we all want to go out there and give our best performances. We haven't played one-day cricket for a while, we have the WC in mind and we want to get the best XI on the park. We'll make mistakes but we'll learn from them.

Temba Bavuma, winning captain: We played close to a perfect game, that's quite hard in 50-over cricket. We can take a lot of confidence. I struggled throughout the innings, Rassie seemed like batting on another wicket. That partnership was the decider. I tried to partner (with) him as much as I could. Another good debut for him (Jansen), we feel he can take wickets with the new ball. He's growing from strength to strength and it's nice to see. Aiden is always an option with the ball, especially with the new ball. He's been doing a fantastic job. Andile was good, he understood the situation. He knew what he needed to do. He's a big player within the team. It's good to see him take charge. Spinners have been great. Shamsi - we are trying to use him differently, using him at the death and he's doing it well. Spinners have been good. Nice to have Quinny back, nice to see him smile. He's a big player for me, he's a big player for the team, his energy and his experience helps us a lot.

Stats:

Virat Kohli last seven ODI innings in SA

112(119)

46*(50)

160*(159)

75(83)

36(54)

129*(96)

51(62) (in this game)

Virat Kohli completed his 34th ODI fifty in this game.

After scoring 8 runs in this game, Kohli went past batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 5065 runs to become the Indian player with the most runs in ODIs, away from home.

Highest individual scores batting #5 or below vs India (ODI)

139* Angelo Mathews (SL), Ranchi 2014

129* Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Paarl 2022

124 Riccardo Powell (WI), Singapore 1999

119 Kieron Pollard (WI), Chennai 2011

Highest individual scores in ODIs in Paarl

176 AB de Villiers (SA) vs Bangladesh 2017

146 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) vs Kenya 2001

129* Rassie van der Dussen(SA) vs India 2022

123* Henrich Klaasen (SA) vs Australia 2020