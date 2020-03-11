India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: India probable XI for Dharamsala match; Hardik Pandya in focus

1. KL Rahul

The opener has been in prime form since getting a promotion as opener in the series against Australia where he also began to do the wicketkeeping role. Rahul would like to continue in the same vein.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan will be eager to get back among runs after a couple of months struggle. The SA attack might test him but the southpaw has the wherewithal to survive the examination.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli went through the wringer in the series against New Zealand managing just one fifty during the entire tour. The Indian skipper would like to write a different script in this series.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas looked in good touch in the last series he played against New Zealand, and the Mumbaikar will be eager to dish out a few more meaningful efforts for he could entrench himself deep at No 4.

5. Manish Pandey

Rishabh Pant was not in his elements in the series against New Zealand with the bat though he was pretty alright as a ‘keeper. With Rahul set to keep/open, the powers that be might give Manish Pandey a go as he is an asset on the field too.

6. Hardik Pandya

Pandya is returning to international cricket after a considerable break and his outing will be keenly watched. Pandya's injury-enforced absence has seriously hurt the balance of the team.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had a fine second Test against NZ after replacing Ashwin in the XI and he took a sensational catch too at Christchurch. He should be bolstering the team in Dharamsala too.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Like Pandya, Bhuvneshwar too will be playing his maiden international match of 2020 and he will be keen to make an impression and reclaim his spot back in the team.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner had a good white ball series against NZ and he would like to replicate or better that effort in conditions more familiar and suitable to him.

10. Navdeep Saini

Saini has the pace and the conditions in Dharamsala will also aid his ability to swing the ball and he should be a starter.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

By his standards, Bumrah had a modest series against New Zealand both in limited over and Test matches. He would like to have a different story against SA.