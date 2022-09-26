India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length

1. India’s T20 record at Greenfield Stadium
India have played here two T20I matches. They beat New Zealand while India lost to West Indies in those matches.
2. Greenfield stadium T20I records
Highest total: WI: 173/2
Highest total, India: 170/7
Lowest total: NZ: 61/6
Lowest total, India: 67/5
Most runs: Lendl Simmons: 67
Most runs, India: Shivam Dube: 54
Highest score: Lendl Simmons: 67
Highest score, India: Shivam Dube: 54
Most 6s: Shivam Dube / L Simmons: 4
Highest partnership: L Simmons / E Lewis: 73
Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / S Dube: 41
Most wickets: Jasprit Bumrah, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams: 2
Best bowling: Jasprit Bumrah: 2/9.
3 Greenfield Stadium pitch report
The Greenfield Stadium pitch could give us another run fest, weather permitting, as the curator might just follow the trend of India’s T20I series against Australia. But we have seen in previous matches that the bowlers too have their moments here, especially in the initial overs. Of course, the venue has a drop-in pitch.
4 Greenfield stadium details
Established: 2015
Capacity: 55000
Host Association: Kerala
Average T20 score 141
Boundary length: 70x65M (Approximately)
5 Thiruvananthapuram weather
The temperature in Kerala capital is predicted to be around 25 degrees on the match night. There is a 71 per cent cloud cover over the city on that day, making it humid and as a result there is 8% chance of rains lasting for an hour. But it might not be enough to damage the match as the intensity of the rain is pegged at 0.5 MM for an hour.