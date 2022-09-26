India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length

There will be some personnel changes in India squad as pacer Arshdeep Singh is set to return but Hardik Pandya will go for a quick rehab ahead of India’s departure of Australia in October first week to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

So, here is the essential info like T20 Stats in the Greenfield Stadium, pitch report, weather at Thiruvananthapuram etc ahead of India vs South Africa 1st T20I.

1. India’s T20 record at Greenfield Stadium India have played here two T20I matches. They beat New Zealand while India lost to West Indies in those matches. 2. Greenfield stadium T20I records Highest total: WI: 173/2 Highest total, India: 170/7 Lowest total: NZ: 61/6 Lowest total, India: 67/5 Most runs: Lendl Simmons: 67 Most runs, India: Shivam Dube: 54 Highest score: Lendl Simmons: 67 Highest score, India: Shivam Dube: 54 Most 6s: Shivam Dube / L Simmons: 4 Highest partnership: L Simmons / E Lewis: 73 Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / S Dube: 41 Most wickets: Jasprit Bumrah, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams: 2 Best bowling: Jasprit Bumrah: 2/9. 3 Greenfield Stadium pitch report The Greenfield Stadium pitch could give us another run fest, weather permitting, as the curator might just follow the trend of India’s T20I series against Australia. But we have seen in previous matches that the bowlers too have their moments here, especially in the initial overs. Of course, the venue has a drop-in pitch. 4 Greenfield stadium details Established: 2015 Capacity: 55000 Host Association: Kerala Average T20 score 141 Boundary length: 70x65M (Approximately) 5 Thiruvananthapuram weather The temperature in Kerala capital is predicted to be around 25 degrees on the match night. There is a 71 per cent cloud cover over the city on that day, making it humid and as a result there is 8% chance of rains lasting for an hour. But it might not be enough to damage the match as the intensity of the rain is pegged at 0.5 MM for an hour.