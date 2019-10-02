India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 1; Rohit-Mayank shine with opening stand -As it happened

New Delhi, Oct 2: Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 115 while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal remained not out at 84 before rain washed out play on day one in the first Test match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (October 2).
Batting first, India posted 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs before bad light followed by heavy rains prevented the play to be resumed, forcing the umpires to call off the day's play. The match will now resume on Thursday (October 3).
It was a day to remember for Rohit Sharma (115* off 174) who was asked to open the innings for the first time in Test format. After patiently seeing through the first 30 minutes, the Mumbaikar made most of the slowness of the pitch and notched up his career's fourth Test century. Rohit also struck twelve boundaries and five massive sixes in his innings.
Rohit thus became the fourth Indian batsman after Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Prithvi Shaw to slam a ton in his first innings as an opener.
Mayank Agarwal also complimented Rohit brilliantly in the middle and went on to score his fifth half-century in Test cricket. Batting on 84*, the Karnataka top-order batsman would be looking to convert it into his maiden Test century when he walks into the middle on day two. He has also hit eleven fours and two maximums in his knock.
For South Africa, their bowlers had an ordinary outing in the office as they were completely ineffective on the slow Visakhapatnam track. Their strike pacers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada failed to get a breakthrough with the new ball though they asked some tight questions early on. Once the openers were set, no Protea bowler could trouble them, even their spinners.
Keshav Maharaj, who did the bulk of the bowling for his team, couldn't get any success despite bowling 23 overs. By the time rain and bad light stopped the play, India were 202/0 in 59.1.
Here's how the play on day 1 panned out:
UPDATE: Play called off due to rain.
It continues to pour in Vizag and the floodlights are on.
Update: It's pouring heavily at the moment and the entire ground has been covered.
200 up for India. India - 202/0 in 59.1 overs. Match has been stopped due to bad light and rain.
Dropped! Tough chance but Aiden Markram puts down Rohit Sharma in the gully region.
SIX!! Rohit slog sweeps Maharaj and gets a maximum. This is fifth six of the Mumbaikar's inning.
Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai 🏏 @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvSA— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019
CENTURY!! Fourth TEST CENTURY for ROHIT SHARMA. This one came off 154 deliveries. He gets to open the innings and responds with a ton. Gets a standing ovation from his team and the crowd.
Rohit Sharma:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 2, 2019
Century on Test debut
Century on opening debut #IndvSA
Four! Another brilliant shot from Rohit and he moves on to 97*.
India are 163/0 in 50 overs.
SIX, SIX! Back-to-back maximums from Rohit Sharma off Dane Piedt and he moves on to 93*
150 up for India! Mayank Agarwal notched up his fourth Test fifty and went on posting a brilliant century stand with his new opening partner Rohit Sharma.
Three maiden overs in a row!!! Over #33 - 0,0,0,0,0,0. Over #34 - 0,0,0,0,0,0. Over #35 - 0,0,0,0,0,0.
Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle to resume batting in the post-lunch session.
Batting under home conditions suits Rohit Sharma.
Highest average in Tests at home among Indians:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 2, 2019
91.22* - ROHIT SHARMA
69.56 - Vijay Hazare
64.68 - Virat Kohli
61.86 - Cheteshwar Pujara
55.93 - Mohd Azharuddin#IndvSA
Rohit Sharma equals Rahul Dravid's record.
Consecutive 50+ Test scores at home (Indians)— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2019
6 - Rahul Dravid 1997 to 1998
6 - Rohit Sharma 2016 to 2019*#IndvSA #IndvsSA
Rohit takes the bull by the horns.
Thrown a lifeline to resurrect his Test career, this time as opener, Rohit Sharma has taken the bull by the horns: no show of nerves, watchful and assertive as the bowling demands, several classy strokes, all adding up to a fine morning for him and the team— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2019
Back-to-back half centuries for Rohit in Test cricket.
In his previous Test match at MCG - Rohit Sharma had made 63* but batting at #6#IndvSA #IndvsSA— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2019
LUNCH!! India - 91/0 in 30 overs. Rohit - 52* | Mayank - 39* have done exceedingly well for the hosts in the first session.
Just about perfect session for India. Win toss bat first. Negotiate the brief period while the new ball is threatening. Go hard at the spinners. Build a solid platform. So often, the first session of a test has a bearing on the series.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2019
Four! FIFTY!! Rohit Sharma opens the innings for the first time in Test whites and he starts with a superb half-century. However, the sweep shot towards the fine-leg region was a slightly desperate attempt. He's faced 84 deliveries to get to his half-century with 5 fours and 2 sixes.
With his heart briefly in his mouth, Rohit Sharma produces a half century that will surely mean a lot to him.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2019
SIXXX! Mighty!! Rohit Sharma once again walks down the track and this time, the Hitman dispatches the ball deep into the stands off Dane Piedt.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has a message for the fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
"The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed" quoted by Gandhiji signified his views about Mother Earth.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2019
On his 150th birth anniversary it is only fitting that we come together & make India Swachh & Swasth.#SwachhataHiSeva #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/t8A70eXhaK
SIX!! Mayank Agarwal charges down the ground and hammers it straight over Dane Piedt's head for a maximum. Excellent shot from the Karnataka batsman.
SIX!! Rohit Sharma dances down the track and hammers Maharaj over long-on for the first maximum of the innings. The crowd in the stadium gets electrified watching the Hitman play his trademark shot. This also brings up India's fifty. 53/0 in 20 overs.
Off-spinner Dane Peit has been brought in the attack in the 19th over. He starts with a maiden over.
After 18 overs, India are 46/0. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have spent some crucial time at the crease and wore the new ball out.
The first hour belongs to Protea bowlers, reckons S Badrinath.
Even though #TeamIndia haven’t lost any wickets yet , the first hour belongs to #SA , the seamers have threaded the needle when it comes to line #INDvsSA— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 2, 2019
Team India joins the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
#TeamIndia joins the #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan again as the sanitation revolution completes 5 years on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.#GandhiJayanti #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/J37lmoWceb— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2019
After 12 overs, India are 26/0.
Spin into the attack! Keshav Maharaj has been introduced by skipper Faf du Plessis as SA look for the first breakthrough.
Bowling Change| Keshav Maharaj into the attack— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 2, 2019
8 overs gone and the Captain has turned to spin. With 3 spinners in the attack, will we be seeing the quicks being used in short bursts?#INDvsSA#ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/dyPg7CkuYU
Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal - have survived the first 30 minutes. They have reached 19/0 in 7 overs. Protea pacers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada asked some questions to the Indian openers with their line and length.
Virat Kohli's record after winning the toss Tests 22* Won 18 Lost 0 Draw 3 This is the eighth successive Test match in Asia in which SA has lost the toss.
Philander is South Africa's joint-most experienced player in this series.
Vernon Philander is South Africa's joint-most experienced player in this series with 58 Test caps but this is just his second Test in India. He only played one Test on the 2015 tour, in Mohali, before he was injured in a football match. #INDvSA— Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) October 2, 2019
Four! Rohit Sharma opens his account with a boundary off Kagiso Rabada.
Four! Mayank Agarwal and India get off the mark with a boundary off Philander. It was bowled outside off stump and Agarwal hits him towards the cover region.
1st Innings: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle to begin innings. Vernon Philander starts with the new ball for SA.
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada.
Faf du Plessis: Pretty obvious, quite a dry pitch. Our coin toss record in the subcontinent isn't the best. First innings is going to be very important. We've lost a few Test players, even in the last year or so. Fresh start for a lot of new faces. Very young group. Nice challenge for us. These guys will be the next Dale Steyns and the next Hashim Amlas. Good to be at the start of the journey for them, have to try and play a mentorship role to get them through. The dryness of the surface, we've gone in with two seamers, one all-rounder, and three spinners.
Kohli: No brainer, going to bat. Looks a good wicket. Will play well for the first couple of days. Nature of the pitch is that it'll get slower after that. Great opportunity for Rohit at the top of the order. He's excited to get the role clarity. It's a new opportunity for him. According to me, Saha is the best keeper in the world. We were waiting for the right moment to bring him back. They had more experienced players back then. It's going to be a hard grind for sure.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.
Toss: India have won the toss and have opted to bat.
This is what the teams are playing for.
Who's taking this one home? #TeamIndia or South Africa? #INDvSA @Paytm 🇮🇳🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/r2mQoFNnsH— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2019
Weather Update: It is a little it of overcast.
Saha is the comeback man for India.
Wriddiman Saha last played a Test @ Cape Town on 8 Jan 2018. His last 5 scores: 5, 1*, 9*, 0, 8.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 1, 2019
Since then India used 3 keepers: Parthiv Patel (2 Tests), Dinesh Karthik (3) and Rishabh Pant (11).
During this period India's Test results: W9, L6, D1 (%win 56.25)#IndvSA #IndvsSA
India playing at home after almost 1-year gap.
India's first Test match at home after nearly one year.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2019
The last was at Hyderabad against West Indies 12-14 Oct 2018.
Since then India's Test record (all away from home): Played 6, won 4, lost 1, drawn 1 (win% 66.67)#IndvSA #IndvsSA
