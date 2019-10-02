Cricket
India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 1; Rohit-Mayank shine with opening stand -As it happened

By

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Score: Rain stops play in Vizag; Rohit starts opening stint with a ton
Image sent by Mykhel Senior Correspondent G Unnikrishnan from Vizag

New Delhi, Oct 2: Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 115 while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal remained not out at 84 before rain washed out play on day one in the first Test match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (October 2).

Batting first, India posted 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs before bad light followed by heavy rains prevented the play to be resumed, forcing the umpires to call off the day's play. The match will now resume on Thursday (October 3).

It was a day to remember for Rohit Sharma (115* off 174) who was asked to open the innings for the first time in Test format. After patiently seeing through the first 30 minutes, the Mumbaikar made most of the slowness of the pitch and notched up his career's fourth Test century. Rohit also struck twelve boundaries and five massive sixes in his innings.

Rohit thus became the fourth Indian batsman after Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Prithvi Shaw to slam a ton in his first innings as an opener.

Mayank Agarwal also complimented Rohit brilliantly in the middle and went on to score his fifth half-century in Test cricket. Batting on 84*, the Karnataka top-order batsman would be looking to convert it into his maiden Test century when he walks into the middle on day two. He has also hit eleven fours and two maximums in his knock.

For South Africa, their bowlers had an ordinary outing in the office as they were completely ineffective on the slow Visakhapatnam track. Their strike pacers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada failed to get a breakthrough with the new ball though they asked some tight questions early on. Once the openers were set, no Protea bowler could trouble them, even their spinners.

Keshav Maharaj, who did the bulk of the bowling for his team, couldn't get any success despite bowling 23 overs. By the time rain and bad light stopped the play, India were 202/0 in 59.1.

Here's how the play on day 1 panned out:

03:32 pm

UPDATE: Play called off due to rain.

03:11 pm

It continues to pour in Vizag and the floodlights are on.

02:28 pm

Update: It's pouring heavily at the moment and the entire ground has been covered.

02:06 pm

200 up for India. India - 202/0 in 59.1 overs. Match has been stopped due to bad light and rain.

01:59 pm

Dropped! Tough chance but Aiden Markram puts down Rohit Sharma in the gully region.

01:53 pm

SIX!! Rohit slog sweeps Maharaj and gets a maximum. This is fifth six of the Mumbaikar's inning.

01:43 pm

CENTURY!! Fourth TEST CENTURY for ROHIT SHARMA. This one came off 154 deliveries. He gets to open the innings and responds with a ton. Gets a standing ovation from his team and the crowd.

01:37 pm

Four! Another brilliant shot from Rohit and he moves on to 97*.

01:29 pm

India are 163/0 in 50 overs.

01:28 pm

SIX, SIX! Back-to-back maximums from Rohit Sharma off Dane Piedt and he moves on to 93*

01:21 pm

150 up for India! Mayank Agarwal notched up his fourth Test fifty and went on posting a brilliant century stand with his new opening partner Rohit Sharma.

12:31 pm

Three maiden overs in a row!!! Over #33 - 0,0,0,0,0,0. Over #34 - 0,0,0,0,0,0. Over #35 - 0,0,0,0,0,0.

12:13 pm

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle to resume batting in the post-lunch session.

12:07 pm

Batting under home conditions suits Rohit Sharma.

12:04 pm

Rohit Sharma equals Rahul Dravid's record.

11:38 am

Rohit takes the bull by the horns.

11:37 am

Back-to-back half centuries for Rohit in Test cricket.

11:33 am

LUNCH!! India - 91/0 in 30 overs. Rohit - 52* | Mayank - 39* have done exceedingly well for the hosts in the first session.

11:30 am

Four! FIFTY!! Rohit Sharma opens the innings for the first time in Test whites and he starts with a superb half-century. However, the sweep shot towards the fine-leg region was a slightly desperate attempt. He's faced 84 deliveries to get to his half-century with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

11:11 am

SIXXX! Mighty!! Rohit Sharma once again walks down the track and this time, the Hitman dispatches the ball deep into the stands off Dane Piedt.

11:06 am

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has a message for the fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

11:05 am

SIX!! Mayank Agarwal charges down the ground and hammers it straight over Dane Piedt's head for a maximum. Excellent shot from the Karnataka batsman.

10:54 am

SIX!! Rohit Sharma dances down the track and hammers Maharaj over long-on for the first maximum of the innings. The crowd in the stadium gets electrified watching the Hitman play his trademark shot. This also brings up India's fifty. 53/0 in 20 overs.

10:53 am

Off-spinner Dane Peit has been brought in the attack in the 19th over. He starts with a maiden over.

10:51 am

After 18 overs, India are 46/0. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have spent some crucial time at the crease and wore the new ball out.

10:25 am

The first hour belongs to Protea bowlers, reckons S Badrinath.

10:24 am

Team India joins the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

10:22 am

After 12 overs, India are 26/0.

10:09 am

Spin into the attack! Keshav Maharaj has been introduced by skipper Faf du Plessis as SA look for the first breakthrough.

10:03 am

Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal - have survived the first 30 minutes. They have reached 19/0 in 7 overs. Protea pacers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada asked some questions to the Indian openers with their line and length.

09:52 am

Virat Kohli's record after winning the toss Tests 22* Won 18 Lost 0 Draw 3 This is the eighth successive Test match in Asia in which SA has lost the toss.

09:41 am

Philander is South Africa's joint-most experienced player in this series.

09:41 am

Four! Rohit Sharma opens his account with a boundary off Kagiso Rabada.

09:38 am

Four! Mayank Agarwal and India get off the mark with a boundary off Philander. It was bowled outside off stump and Agarwal hits him towards the cover region.

09:33 am

1st Innings: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle to begin innings. Vernon Philander starts with the new ball for SA.

09:13 am

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada.

09:11 am

Faf du Plessis: Pretty obvious, quite a dry pitch. Our coin toss record in the subcontinent isn't the best. First innings is going to be very important. We've lost a few Test players, even in the last year or so. Fresh start for a lot of new faces. Very young group. Nice challenge for us. These guys will be the next Dale Steyns and the next Hashim Amlas. Good to be at the start of the journey for them, have to try and play a mentorship role to get them through. The dryness of the surface, we've gone in with two seamers, one all-rounder, and three spinners.

09:10 am

Kohli: No brainer, going to bat. Looks a good wicket. Will play well for the first couple of days. Nature of the pitch is that it'll get slower after that. Great opportunity for Rohit at the top of the order. He's excited to get the role clarity. It's a new opportunity for him. According to me, Saha is the best keeper in the world. We were waiting for the right moment to bring him back. They had more experienced players back then. It's going to be a hard grind for sure.

09:08 am

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

09:01 am

Toss: India have won the toss and have opted to bat.

09:00 am

This is what the teams are playing for.

08:51 am

Weather Update: It is a little it of overcast.

08:35 am

Saha is the comeback man for India.

08:35 am

India playing at home after almost 1-year gap.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
