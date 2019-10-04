India Vs South Africa, Live Score 1st Test, Day 3: Elgar, du Plessis partnership frustrates hosts

Visakhapatnam, Oct 4: After batsmen dominated the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, it will be the bowlers' turn to do the same on day three on Friday (October 4).

South Africa will resume their innings from 39 for three and would be looking to bat long as they trail by 463 runs to India's first innings total of 502/7.

Earlier on day two, India openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal made most of the opportunity as they forged a mammoth 317-run opening stand. Overnight batsmen Rohit and Mayank went on scoring 176 and 215, respectively.

In response, the tourists lost three wickets by the time umpires asked the teams to end the day's play. Aiden Markram (5), Theunis de Bruyn (4) were removed by Ravichandran Ashwin while Dane Piedt (0) was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Here are the live updates from the Day 3:

Auto Refresh Feeds 2nd Session! Batsmen and fielders walk into the middle to resume play in the second session. Faf du Plessis and Elgar would be looking to extend their 90-run partnership further. Mohammed Shami starts for India. Lunch Time in Vizag! South Africa are 153/4 in 50 overs. They've scored 114 runs in this session and lost just one wicket. This session belongs to the visitors Four! Faf gets another boundary off Jadeja and with that comes 150 for Proteas. South Africa reach 147/4 in 47 overs. The partnership between Elgar and du Plessis is worth 84 off 126 deliveries. Indians desperately need a wicket now. Dropped! A tough chance for Wriddhiman Saha as Elgar nicks that one from Jadeja. The wicketkeeper failed to pouch it in his gloves. Four! Faf du Plessis hits Ishant for a boundary towards mid-on and reaches 41. This is his highest score in India in Tests. His previous best was 39. 6,0,0,4,0,6! Dean Elgar is taking on the offensive against Jadeja. SA - 140/4 in 44 overs. The pair of Elgar and du Plessis has put on South Africa's first 50+ partnership as they take their stand to 57*. Hanuma Vihari has been brought into the attack as regular bowlers fail to break the partnership between Elgar and du Plessis. 50! Dean Elgar brings up his half-century with a single. The opener continues to show why he's rated so highly in Test cricket. Four! Another brilliant shot from Faf du Plessis as he goes for a sweep shot off Ashwin and gets a boundary. 100 up for the Proteas. 103/4 in 38 overs. Faf du Plessis has attacked the spinners. Faf du Plessis has looked to attack the spinners in recent times. He has scored at 3.85 runs per over against spinners in Tests in 2019 - the highest for the SA batsman in a calendar year. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/UmRjd8mDeP — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 4, 2019 Four! Dean Elgar hit Ashwin over mid-on for another boundary and he gets into his 40s Mohammed Shami has been introduced by skipper Kohli now. South Africa are 64/4 in 28 overs. Wicket! Ishant Sharma traps Temba Bavuma right in front of the stumps for 18 and the umpire raises his finger. South Africa 63/4. Four! Dean Elgar hits Ashwin over mid-on and gets a boundary. 50 up for South Africa with that shot. Four! Bavuma gets a boundary off Ishant. That shot would have given the batsman a lot of confidence. R Ashwin bowls the second over of the day and starts with a maiden over. Chance!! Bavuma gets a thick edge off Ishant but the ball went between slip and gully fielder. South Africa get the third day going with a boundary. Conditions in Vizag are too hot and humid. It will be challenging for both the teams. Teams are into the middle. Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma are set to resume batting for their side. Ishant Sharma will start the day's proceedings for India with the ball.