India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: Ngidi bags six wickets as India bundled for 327

After Day 2 of the first Test was washed out, India resumed their innings at 272 for three.

K L Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores before Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada ran through India's middle and lower-order.

Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammad Siraj (4) added 19 valuable runs for the 10th wicket in an otherwise disappointing batting performance by the Indians on Day 3.

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on day one, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park.

Rahul shines

“It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred.

“You bat for 6- 7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me.

“Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," Rahul told BCCI.TV.

Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs and shared an opening stand of 117 runs with KL Rahul. Skipper Virat Kohli was also looking good at the crease but he gave away his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after playing a 35-run knock.

"Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle.

“I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," said Rahul.

Brief scores: India 327 all out in 105.3 overs (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72) vs South Africa.