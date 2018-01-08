India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4: Shami sends Amla back, visitors eye comeback

Cape Town, Jan 8: Indian bowlers would be hoping to exploit the damp conditions of the pitch on the fourth day of the opening Test against South Africa on Monday (January 8).

After rain spoiled the third day's play forcing the covers to be drawn all through the day. The pitch must be moist and might assist pacers early on. It would be an opportunity for the bowlers to make a comeback in the game, which so far is in the grip of the Proteas.

The Proteas would resume their second innings from 65/2 and hope to pile on a massive lead against tourists to get into the driver's seat.

Hashim Amla (4*) would resume innings alongside night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (2*).

At stumps on day two, South Africa were 65/2 after their openers - Dean Elgar (25) and Aiden Markram (34) - were dismissed in quick succession despite getting off to a decent start. Both the batsmen were dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

Earlier, South Africa restricted India to 209 in their first innings and the Proteas took a significant 77-run lead.

It was valiant 99-run stand between Pandya (93) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) that kept the visitors alive in the game. At one stage, India were 92/7 but Pandya resurrected the tourists' innings.

Their stand came to an end with Bhuvneshwar's dismissal when the scoreboard read 191. Pandya, who was looking to slam his second Test century, missed out on a well-deserved ton.

After Pandya's departure at 199, Indian innings were restricted to 209. Earlier, India found themselves in neck deep trouble soon after lunch session when they lost well set Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha cheaply. The South African pace quartet of Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn bowled relentlessly to keep the visitors under pressure.

Dale Steyn, on his comeback to Test cricket, suffered a heartbreaking heel injury whilst bowling during the Indian first innings. He has been ruled out of the remainder of this Test, and the series as a result.