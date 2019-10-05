India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4: Rohit, Pujara shine as hosts set a daunting total for tourists - As it happened

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5: Rohit Sharma struck 127 while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 as India declared their second innings at 323 for 4 leaving South Africa with an improbable victory target of 395 on the fourth day of the first Test.

After scoring 176 in the first innings, Rohit smashed 127 off 149 balls, adding 169 for the second wicket with Pujara. Rohit's innings had 10 fours and seven sixes while Pujara hit 13 fours and two sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja (40 off 32 balls), skipper Virat Kohli (31 no off 25 balls) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (27 no off 17 balls) also threw their bats around to beef up the total.

In response, the visitors lost Dean Elgar - the centurion from the first innings - cheaply. Elgar was batting at 2 when Jadeja trapped the southpaw in front but the hosts had to review the appeal to claim the wicket as the umpire had turned down their appeal.

The tourists reached 11/1 at stumps in 9 overs. They are still 384 runs short of the target. India, on the other hand, need another 9 wickets to win this match. Aiden Markram (3*) and Theunis de Bruyn (5*) will resume innings for their team on the final day as the tourists would be aiming to salvage a draw.

Here's how the fourth day panned out: