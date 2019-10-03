India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Highlights: Mayank Agarwal makes double hundred as India in command

1. Session 1 - Day 2

India began the day at an envious position of 202 for no loss with Rohit Sharma batting on 115 and Mayank on 84. The two openers seldom gave away the advantage and pressed India further forward with fluent shots. India roared past 300 without losing a wicket a few minutes before lunch. However, Rohit Sharma could not remain in the middle when the lunch was taken.

Keshav Maharaj had him stumped for 176 by Quinton De Kock and India went for lunch at 324 for 1 with skipper Virat Kohli keeping company with Mayank. But session won by India after adding 122 runs for the lose of just a wicket.

2. Session 2 - Day 2

The post-lunch session saw South Africa trying to make a comeback and there was more direction and purpose in their attack. The session also saw Mayank swelling his hundred to double hundred before getting out to the part-time spin of Dean Elgar. But the Proteas too managed to draw some consolation picking up four wickets in the passage. They got rid of Virat Kohli, Mayank, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. But India ended the session still in front after adding 126 runs and went back to the dressing room for the tea at 450 for five.

3. Session 3 - Day 2

Since they had already got 450 on the board, for India it was all about getting a few quick runs and declare the innings to give as many overs as possible for South Africa. They might have been tired after the heavy pounding over the last one and half days. It reflected a bit in their batting too and were generally on a struggle trip on a pitch that began to turn increasingly and the ball too kept low on more than one occasion.

4. How the Day 3 will pan out?

The ball with which R Ashwin dismissed Aiden Markram could be an indication of things that South Africa might encounter on Friday (October 4), the third of the Test match. The ball spun quite bit from outside the off-stump to disturb the wickets of Markram, sneaking through his bat and pads. The pitch will certainly deteriorate further on the morrow, and it will demand every ounce of concentration and skill from the South African batsmen.