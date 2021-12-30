India vs South Africa 1st Test: Man of the Match, Stats & Records, Post-Match Presentation, Highlights

Resuming the post-lunch session at 182/7 Mohammed Shami dismissed debutant Marco Jansen caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for just 13.

Shami got his third wicket in the second innings and his eighth wicket overall in the match.

In the very next over R Ashwin dismissed tailenders Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to wrap up the Proteas for a paltry 191 and guide India to their first-ever win at Centurion.

This is also Virat Kohli's second Test win in South Africa the first one came in Johannesburg in 2018.

So, here is details of post-match presentation, player of the match and some stats to go with.

Virat Kohli, India Captain: We got off to the perfect start we wanted to. Getting the result in four days shows how well we played. It's always a difficult place, South Africa, but we were clinical with bat, ball and in the field.

“A lot of credit goes to Mayank and KL and we were in pole position at 270 for 3 after day one. We had a lot of belief in our bowling unit to get the job done. We spoke about it in the change room.

“Since he didn't bowl much in the first innings, it helped opposition get those extra runs. Just the way these guys bowl together, it's just a hallmark of our team getting a result from that position.

“Shami is an absolutely world-class bowler, among top three seam bowlers in the world for me. Very, very happy for him to get 200 wickets and have an impactful performances.

Dean Elgar, South Africa Captain: “It was always going to be a bit tough. We could have executed our lengths better on day one but we fought back after lunch but then we let it slip a little bit after tea.

“Our bowlers were brilliant after that [on day three]. It was great to restrict India. But with bat in hand, we let ourselves down quite a lot. I say the difference was the batting. I think we can have a little sit down and strategise going forward. I don't think we did a lot wrong.

KL Rahul, the Player of the Match: “It was just grit and determination, I really wanted to get my team off a good start. The opening stand was crucial. It's been more about my mindset, I have worked a little bit on my technique, I worked really hard on my game when I was out of the team for a couple of years.

“It's all coming together now. The discipline I think is the biggest contributor. Virat just mentioned that our fast bowlers have shown great heart, not just today but over the last two-three years.

“It's still the first game of the series, we want to take this confidence into the series and win another Test in a few days' time.”

Records & Stats

1 This is India’s first-ever win at the Centurion in 3 attempt.

2 This is only South Africa’s 3rd Test defeat at his venue as they had won 21 out of 27 matches played here. Three were draw.

3 This is Kohli’s second win in SA as captain as the first win came in 2017-18 in Johannesburg.

4 Mohammed Shami completed 200 Test wickets.

5 Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 overseas Test wickets.

6 Jasprit Bumrah achieved the 100-wicket feat in his 23rd Test and overtook legendary leg-spinner BS Chandrasekhar who managed it in 25 Tests.