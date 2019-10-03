India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal pair breaks 22-year-old opening record

Highest opening stand in India-SA Test
Rohit and Mayank surpassed the 23-year-old record of highest opening stand between India and South Africa in a Test match that was created in 1996-97. The previous best opening stand was 236 between South Africa's Gary Kirsten & Andrew Hudson in Kolkata Test in 1996/97 season.
Highest opening stand for India against SA
Earlier, the duo surpassed the highest opening partnership for India against South Africa. Before this game, a partnership of 218 between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in Kanpur Test during 2004/05 season was the biggest opening stand for India.
The duo went on posting an opening total of 317 before Rohit was dismissed for 176 by Keshav Maharaj.
They missed out on breaking the 71-year-old record of biggest opening stand against South Africa. England's Len Hutton and Cyril Washbrook hold the record for the highest opening stand against Proteas. They scored 359 runs at Johannesburg on December 24, 1948.
Highest opening stands by debut opening pairs
Rohit and Mayank entered their name in record books with the second-highest debut opening stand in Test Cricket. They are now second on the list after Virnder Sehwag and Rahul Dravid's 410 against Pakistan in 2006.
410 - Sehwag-Dravid, 2006
317 - Rohit-Mayank, 2019
289 - Vijay-Dhawan, 2013
276 - C Dempster-J Mills, 1930
260 - B Mitchell-J Siedle, 1931
254 - Gayle-Powell, 2012