India vs South Africa 2021-22: Top 5 Test knocks of India batsmen in Rainbow Nation

1. Pravin Amre 103: 1992-93

It was the first Test since South Africa was readmitted to world cricket. Kapil Dev made that historic beginning dismissing Jimmy Cook off the first ball of the series at Durban. Eventually, SA were dismissed for 254 with Kepler Wessles making a 118. SA bowlers took wickets at regular intervals but Amre, making his Test debut, made 103 and in the company of an equally resolute Kiran More (55) ensured that India took the first innings lead. The match was drawn.

2. Sachin Tendulkar 111: 1992-93

After making 292 in their first innings, South Africa bowlers led by Allan Donald and Brian McMillan rocked Indian batting line-up but one batsman stood up, a teenaged Sachin Tendulkar. He made 111 off 270 balls without any real help from other end. It was Tendulkar vs SA. The next highest score in that innings was 25 by Kapil Dev. It ensured that India reached 227 in their first innings, and reduced gap with the Proteas. The second Test at Johannesburg too ended in a draw.

3. Mohammad Azharuddin 115: 1996/97

South Africa 529 for 7 declared in the second Test on that tour at Cape Town. A notable feature of that innings was a hundred made by Lance Klusener coming at No 9. India needed a strong reply and skipper Sachin Tendulkar (169) and Azharuddin (115) took the job on themselves. The Test was also memorable for Rahul Dravid opening the innings along with WV Raman.

Tendulkar played a typical innings of finesse but Azharuddin waded into SA bowling with a blistering array of shots. His 115 came in just 110 balls with 19 fours and a six. He took a liking for Klusener’s pace and he leaked 88 runs in 12 overs. However, SA won the match by 282 runs after India’s second innings collapse.

4. VVS Laxman 96: 2010/11

The second Test at Durban was special as India registered a rare Test win at South Africa and Laxman was the forefront with a brilliant 96 off 171 balls in the second innings. The knock helped India reach 228 in their second innings for an overall lead of 302 runs. No other batsmen made fifty in that innings, and Virender Sehwag was the second highest scorer with 32. India defeated SA by 87 runs.

5. Virat Kohli 119 & 96, 2013/14

It was a massively exciting draw in the first Test at Johannesburg. Kohli, in his second year as Test batsman, made 119 to lead India to 280 int he first innings, and Ajinkya Rahane was the next highest scorer with a 47. Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma took four wickets each as India gained a slender innings lead.

Kohli came again and made 96 and Cheteshwar Pujara made a brilliant 153 as India reached 421 runs in the second innings. South Africa chased 458 with gusto with Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers making hundred. But they came so agonisingly close as overs were spent at 136 on the final day.