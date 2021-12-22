Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa 2021-22: Top 5 Test knocks of India batsmen in Rainbow Nation

By
Top 5 Test knocks by India batsmen in SA
Top 5 Test knocks by India batsmen in SA

Centurion, December 22: India will be eager to fix a missing piece in its impressive Test CV with a series win over South Africa at their home during the latest series beginning on December 26 at the SuperSport Park.

Since started touring South Africa from 1992-93, India have not won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation. On the other hand, SA have won a Test series in India under Hansie Cronje at the turn of the millennium.

But the lack of a series win notwithstanding, India batsmen have dished out some brilliant efforts in South Africa. Here MyKhel is recalling five such innings.

1. Pravin Amre 103: 1992-93

1. Pravin Amre 103: 1992-93

It was the first Test since South Africa was readmitted to world cricket. Kapil Dev made that historic beginning dismissing Jimmy Cook off the first ball of the series at Durban. Eventually, SA were dismissed for 254 with Kepler Wessles making a 118. SA bowlers took wickets at regular intervals but Amre, making his Test debut, made 103 and in the company of an equally resolute Kiran More (55) ensured that India took the first innings lead. The match was drawn.

2. Sachin Tendulkar 111: 1992-93

2. Sachin Tendulkar 111: 1992-93

After making 292 in their first innings, South Africa bowlers led by Allan Donald and Brian McMillan rocked Indian batting line-up but one batsman stood up, a teenaged Sachin Tendulkar. He made 111 off 270 balls without any real help from other end. It was Tendulkar vs SA. The next highest score in that innings was 25 by Kapil Dev. It ensured that India reached 227 in their first innings, and reduced gap with the Proteas. The second Test at Johannesburg too ended in a draw.

3. Mohammad Azharuddin 115: 1996/97

3. Mohammad Azharuddin 115: 1996/97

South Africa 529 for 7 declared in the second Test on that tour at Cape Town. A notable feature of that innings was a hundred made by Lance Klusener coming at No 9. India needed a strong reply and skipper Sachin Tendulkar (169) and Azharuddin (115) took the job on themselves. The Test was also memorable for Rahul Dravid opening the innings along with WV Raman.

Tendulkar played a typical innings of finesse but Azharuddin waded into SA bowling with a blistering array of shots. His 115 came in just 110 balls with 19 fours and a six. He took a liking for Klusener’s pace and he leaked 88 runs in 12 overs. However, SA won the match by 282 runs after India’s second innings collapse.

4. VVS Laxman 96: 2010/11

4. VVS Laxman 96: 2010/11

The second Test at Durban was special as India registered a rare Test win at South Africa and Laxman was the forefront with a brilliant 96 off 171 balls in the second innings. The knock helped India reach 228 in their second innings for an overall lead of 302 runs. No other batsmen made fifty in that innings, and Virender Sehwag was the second highest scorer with 32. India defeated SA by 87 runs.

5. Virat Kohli 119 & 96, 2013/14

5. Virat Kohli 119 & 96, 2013/14

It was a massively exciting draw in the first Test at Johannesburg. Kohli, in his second year as Test batsman, made 119 to lead India to 280 int he first innings, and Ajinkya Rahane was the next highest scorer with a 47. Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma took four wickets each as India gained a slender innings lead.

Kohli came again and made 96 and Cheteshwar Pujara made a brilliant 153 as India reached 421 runs in the second innings. South Africa chased 458 with gusto with Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers making hundred. But they came so agonisingly close as overs were spent at 136 on the final day.

Comments

MORE INDIA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Archer ruled out till June
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments