India vs South Africa 2021: Probable India Team For Test and ODI Series; Focus on Rahane

However, there will be some tweaks in the schedule as India under Virat Kohli will play three Tests and as many ODIs during the tour. India were scheduled to play four T20Is too but that have been postponed to a different date.

India were also scheduled to depart to Johannesburg on December 8 in a chartered flight but now that also has been delayed by a week in accordance with the new schedule, which will be released by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a couple of days time.

The other focal point of the selection will be on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both the batsmen have struggled for runs since the beginning of 2020 but it can be assumed that they will not be let go in an important series like the one against South Africa.

India will require their vast experience against team they have not won a series so far dating back to 1991-92. India and coach Rahul Dravid might not be very keen to tour South Africa with a totally new-looking middle-order as the Proteas have a very potent bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

There were speculations that Virat Kohli could replaced as captain of the ODI team as well with Rohit Sharma taking over that role too after the T20I format. But for the time being the move could be put on hold and India will compete under Kohli in both Tests and ODIs at least in South Africa.

Here we are looking at the possible India 15 for the tour of South Africa in Test and ODI formats.

Test squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane/Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal.

ODI squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav.