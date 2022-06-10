India vs South Africa 2022: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium T20 Stats and Record

Before the third T20 in Vishakapatnam, Rishabh Pant-led Team India will look to bounce back from the first T20I loss and level the series when they face the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (June 12).

South Africa ended India's unbeaten run by completing the sixth highest successful run chase in T20Is - 212 with 7 wickets in hand thanks to unbeaten fifties from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen.

India vs South Africa T20Is Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Venue, Time, Ticket & Live Streaming details

India and South Africa have so far met in 16 T20 matches with the Men in Blue enjoying a 9-7 lead in the head-to-head battle in the shortest format against the Proteas. However, South Africa have won 3 of the last 5 meetings with India, including the victory on Thursday (June 9).

India have won 1 match at home, while they have won 5 in South Africa and 3 in neutral venues. South Africa have won 2 at home, 4 away and 1 in neutral venue.

Now, the two sides will face each other for the first time at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, but India are no strangers to the venue, having played different opponents earlier. The stadium is set to host the first ever T20I since February 2019.

While the venue has hosted only 2 T20Is, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium has also hosted 13 IPL matches as the venue served as home to the Hyderabad teams in the cash rich league. The last IPL match held at the venue was also in 2019.

Here is a look at the T20 stats and record at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium ahead of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I:

Total T20I Matches Played: 2

Won Batting 1st: 0

Won Batting 2nd: 2

Highest Total: 127/7 by Australia vs India in 2019

Lowest Total: 82 All Out by Sri Lanka vs India in 2016

Highest Successful Chase: 127/7 by Australia vs India in 2019

Lowest Total Defended: Not Applicable

Highest Individual Score: 56 off 43 balls by Glenn Maxwell vs India in 2019

Most Runs: Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 56 runs in 1 inning

Best Bowling Innings: R Ashwin - 4/8 vs Sri Lanka in 2016

Total Sixes: 7 in 2 matches

Most Sixes: Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 2 sixes in 1 inning

Total Fours: 38 in 2 matches

Most Fours: KL Rahul (India) - 6 fours in 1 inning

India Record in Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium

India: Played - 2; Won - 1 (Beat Sri Lanka in 2016) and Lost - 1 (Suffered loss to Australia in 2019)

Most Runs: KL Rahul (India) - 50 runs in 1 inning

Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul (India) - 50 off 36 balls vs Australia in 2019

Most Wickets: 4 wickets - R Ashwin (India) in 1 inning and Jasprit Bumrah (India) in 2 innings