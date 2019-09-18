India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: David Miller takes a blinder to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, leaves Virat Kohli stunned

Miller stuns Kohli-Dhawan

On the fourth delivery of the 12th over bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, a set Shikhar Dhawan mistimed the leg spin length ball bowled towards his off stump down the track. Dhawan went down the ground to go big, but he didn't catch all of the ball and it went straight towards Miller at long-on, who plucks it out of the air and hangs on.

Kohli's stunner ends QDK's knock

South Africa made only 39 for one in the first six overs but their innings picked up momentum after that, taking them to 78 for one in 10 overs. Skipper Quinton de Kock and debutant Temba Bavuma played some exquisite shots and attacked the Indian bowlers.

It took a brilliant catch from skipper Kohli to dismiss de Kock and shift the momentum in India's favour. De Kock mistimed a hit off Saini and Kohli came running from mid-off to pounce on it, brigning the crowd back to life. The stand between de Kock and Bavuma yielded 57 runs.

WATCH: The Ravindra Jadeja reflex catch



Bowl, hit, catch, celebrate - @imjadeja on a roll with this one 👌👌



Full video here 📹https://t.co/9OTFxGABHL #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/DGCwl1P4Vu — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019

Jadeja's continues to impress

South Africa vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa's best batsman in the World Cup, followed de Kock in the dressing room quickly by offering a simple return catch to Ravindra Jadeja in the 13th over, leaving his team at 90 for three.

Runs dried up in the death overs but South Africa got a much-needed couple of sixes in the 20th over off Saini, which went for 16 runs. The tourists could only muster 149 runs in 20 overs for the loss of five wickets and India won the match by comfortably chasing down the target in 19 overs with seven wickets to spare. Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his unbeaten 72*.