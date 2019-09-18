Cricket
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: David Miller takes a blinder to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, leaves Virat Kohli stunned

By
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: David Miller takes a blinder to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, leaves Virat Kohli stunned
Dhawan scored 40 off 31 balls

Mohali, Sep 18: The second Twenty20 International between India and South Africa at IS Bindra International Stadium in Mohali witnessed some superlative fielding catches from both the sides.

In the first innings, India captain Virat Kohli took a stunning catch at mid-on to dismiss his South African counterpart Quinton de Kock and later Ravindra Jadeja picked a superb return catch to end Rassie van der Dussen's innings for 1.

2nd T20I: Highlights

However, the best catch of the match was taken by South Africa's David Miller to end Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan's aggressive knock. Miller dived towards his right in the deep to take a stunning one-handed catch and dismissed Dhawan for 40.

Miller stuns Kohli-Dhawan

Miller stuns Kohli-Dhawan

On the fourth delivery of the 12th over bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, a set Shikhar Dhawan mistimed the leg spin length ball bowled towards his off stump down the track. Dhawan went down the ground to go big, but he didn't catch all of the ball and it went straight towards Miller at long-on, who plucks it out of the air and hangs on.

Kohli's stunner ends QDK's knock

South Africa made only 39 for one in the first six overs but their innings picked up momentum after that, taking them to 78 for one in 10 overs. Skipper Quinton de Kock and debutant Temba Bavuma played some exquisite shots and attacked the Indian bowlers.

It took a brilliant catch from skipper Kohli to dismiss de Kock and shift the momentum in India's favour. De Kock mistimed a hit off Saini and Kohli came running from mid-off to pounce on it, brigning the crowd back to life. The stand between de Kock and Bavuma yielded 57 runs.

Jadeja's continues to impress

South Africa vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa's best batsman in the World Cup, followed de Kock in the dressing room quickly by offering a simple return catch to Ravindra Jadeja in the 13th over, leaving his team at 90 for three.

Runs dried up in the death overs but South Africa got a much-needed couple of sixes in the 20th over off Saini, which went for 16 runs. The tourists could only muster 149 runs in 20 overs for the loss of five wickets and India won the match by comfortably chasing down the target in 19 overs with seven wickets to spare. Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his unbeaten 72*.

India won by 7 wickets
Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 23:03 [IST]
