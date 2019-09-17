India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I in Mohali: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Team News: India

Captain Virat Kohli would be aiming to start the long home season on a confident note by defeating a slightly inexperienced South African side. Team India boasts of seasoned campaigners in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul.

Shreyas Iyer grabbed his chances on the West Indies tour and looks to have regained the confidence of the team management. The Mumbai batsman would, most likely, get a chance in all three matches against the Proteas.

Manish Pandey may have to sit out along with KL Rahul if the team management plans to go with Iyer.

The Indian team also comprises young turks like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini. Young pacers Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini did exceedingly well against West Indies and in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami they would be aiming to impress the team management.

Team News: South Africa

When the Proteas last toured India in 2015, they came out victorious in both the limited-overs series against Indians. But that South Africa side had big names like AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Morne Morkel, JP Duminy, etc. in their side.

This time, South African side has a young batting line-up and most of the players have no or little experience of playing in the Indian conditions. However, Cricket South Africa ensured these young talents get some exposure to the subcontinent conditions by organising A tours for their young players.

In the bowling department, the Proteas would be relying on the experience of pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Both these players have the experience of playing in the IPL and they would be leading their respective departments.

Squads

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, George Linde.

Mykhel-Dream11 Predictions

Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 1st T20I between India and South Africa:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Reeza Hendricks

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Junior Dala.

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Reeza Hendricks, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Junior Dala.